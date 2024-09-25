At CGI 2024, Too Small to Fail Launches New Early Literacy Campaign to Support Families Across Pennsylvania

In partnership with the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy and the United Way of Pennsylvania, this new initiative will target 250 activations over the next two years to provide parents and caregivers tools and information to support young children's literacy.

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Too Small to Fail, the early education initiative of the Clinton Foundation, launched a commitment to reach families across Pennsylvania with information and tools to support early literacy, in partnership with the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy (BBF) and the United Way of Pennsylvania (UWP). Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton made the announcement at the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) 2024 Annual Meeting in New York this week, timed to the U.N. General Assembly.

"Over the last decade, Too Small to Fail has developed innovative programs that promote early childhood development," said Secretary Clinton. "I am proud that Too Small to Fail is partnering with the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy and the United Way of Pennsylvania on this new Clinton Global Initiative Commitment to Action to reach children and families across Pennsylvania."

This announcement will catalyze 250 activations across the Commonwealth through the end of 2026 – coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence. These activations focus on three main strategies—PEOPLE (training "trusted messengers" to talk with families about the importance of talking, reading and singing with their children); PLACES (transforming everyday spaces – such as laundromats, playgrounds, health clinics, grocery stores, hiking trails and community centers – into vibrant early learning opportunities for children and families to talk, read, and sing with each other); and RESOURCES (providing families with high-quality early learning resources and children's books).

The United Way of Pennsylvania will spearhead this campaign by engaging the expertise of their local United Ways to create activations in local communities. For the first year, the campaign will pilot in six local United Way regions including Titusville Region; Lycoming County; Wyoming Valley; Southern Alleghenies; Capital Region; and Bucks County.

Too Small to Fail and the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, together will support the continuum of early literacy for children, with Too Small to Fail focused on 0-5 year-olds and BBF focused on school-aged children and their parents/caregivers, providing the campaign with specific resources to reach children at different ages and their families.

Initial funding to build this campaign was provided by the William Penn Foundation and Grable Foundation, and other partners include the Laundry Cares Foundation and Playful Learning Landscapes Action Network. This statewide initiative builds upon Too Small to Fail's work in other states across the country including campaigns in Michigan, New York and burgeoning work in California.

"We share our founder's belief that a parent is a child's first and best teacher, and that opportunities to build early literacy skills are all around us," said Andrew Roberts, president of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy. "We're excited to partner with Too Small to Fail and the United Way of Pennsylvania to truly meet families where they are, equipping them with high-quality resources that will empower parents and caregivers to support learning in meaningful – and fun – ways."

"United Way of Pennsylvania is thrilled to partner with the Clinton Foundation and the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy to expand our network's community-driven approach to supporting early literacy and reading at grade level. This partnership speeds up and expands our impact for the youngest Pennsylvania learners, when every day counts for once-in-a-lifetime gains around brain development and literacy skill-building. Local United Ways are able to activate quickly from their understanding of community assets and gaps, building upon the expertise of parents/caregivers to create learning friendly places and spread learning resources where they are most needed," said Kristen Rotz, President of UWP.

Since 2018, Too Small to Fail has collaborated with non-profit organizations, city agencies, laundromats and other businesses to reach families in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. Together with its partners, Too Small to Fail has transformed everyday spaces into learning rich environments, trained staff and volunteers and increased access to high-quality early learning resources and messages through the distribution of books and other materials to Pennsylvania families.

This announcement was launched as a Commitment to Action through the Clinton Global Initiative. In 2005, President Clinton launched CGI with the goal of harnessing the power of individuals, corporations, and governments to take action. For the first time at a conference of this kind, hundreds of leaders from various sectors came together to not only discuss pressing issues facing the world but also to develop Commitments to Action, which are new, specific and measurable solutions. Nearly 20 years later, CGI has grown into a year-round program that drives collaboration and action. CGI has facilitated more than 4,100 Commitments to Action, mobilizing billions of dollars in resources and making a difference in the lives of more than 500 million people in over 180 countries.

About Too Small to Fail

Too Small to Fail (TSTF), the early childhood initiative of the Clinton Foundation, promotes the importance of early brain and language development and supports parents and caregivers with tools to talk, read, and sing with their young children from birth. Through partnerships with community-based organizations, government agencies, businesses, media companies and others, TSTF is meeting families where they are to help them prepare their children for success in school and beyond.

About the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy

The Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy has been the nation's leading advocate for family literacy for more than three decades. Established by former First Lady Barbara Bush in 1989, today the Foundation is a public charity providing high-quality programs, resources, education initiatives and research to help families and communities nationwide build brighter futures through literacy. To learn more, visit www.BarbaraBush.org.

About the United Way of Pennsylvania

United Way of Pennsylvania is a 501(c)(3) organization with a mission to champion United Way as a leader and partner in building more financially resilient families and thriving communities throughout Pennsylvania. United Way of Pennsylvania envisions an inclusive, impactful, and collaborative network of United Ways working with business, community, faith, and government leaders to advance equitable access to health, education and financial stability for all Pennsylvanians.

