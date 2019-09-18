At Cisco Contact Center Summit, Cisco Sets Its Sights on the Cognitive Contact Center and Makes Cloud-Based Webex Contact Center Better Than Ever

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

News Summary:

Cisco's Contact Center Summit takes place this week in Hollywood, FL.

At the event, the company will discuss how its recent AI acquisitions (Accompany, Voicea, CloudCherry) will dramatically improve contact centers.

Also at the show, Cisco's cloud-based Webex Contact Center gets new enterprise-grade voice capabilities, greater scalability and new data centers in the UK and Australia .

Attendees of Cisco's 10th Annual Cisco Contact Center Summit will get a front-row seat as the company discusses how it plans to leverage recent AI acquisitions to usher in the next-generation contact center—one that leverages AI and machine learning to foster deeper relationships between people and organizations.

Specifically, they will hear how the talent and technology Cisco acquired when it bought Accompany, Voicea and CloudCherry will help agents create upsell and cross sell opportunities.

Cisco's contact center portfolio is currently used by 3M+ agents across 30,000+ different enterprises.

Additionally, Cisco will announce that its cloud-based Cisco Webex Contact Center now has:

Webex Calling Integration

Routing complexity—getting the right call to the right agent—remains a huge contact center challenge. Third-party calling integration makes the challenge even greater. Call quality often suffers—calls can even be dropped—while costs generally increase. Integrating Webex Calling with Webex Contact Center addresses this challenge head-on, delivering higher-quality calls at a lower cost. In combination with simplified purchasing and implementation models, Cisco's new cloud-based solution offers market-leading agent and customer experiences.

Increased Scale

Contact centers need the flexibility cloud solutions can provide to effortlessly scale up and down based on customer demand. Cisco Webex Contact Center delivers this experience from a single routing queue; supporting up to 3,000 agents per tenant with unlimited tenants allowed per system. This solution more effectively manages work flow and costs; optimizing the system's overall performance and positively impacting their customers' overall experience.

Global availability

Cisco is adding new data centers for Webex Contact Center in the UK and Australia. Customers will now enjoy local data residency and compliance while multi-country customers will benefit from a unified cloud contact center operation. These new centers will significantly improve resource optimization, operational efficiencies and capital investments.

Manageability

Now integrated into the award-winning Webex platform, Cisco's Webex Contact Center can be easily managed via the platform's Control Hub, alongside all other Webex products.

"Integrating Cognitive Collaboration into the Contact Center and offering it through a cloud-based solution is an industry game changer," said Amy Chang, GM and SVP, Cisco Collaboration. "Webex Contact Center is steeped in intelligence and business insights to help our customers deliver massively personalized experiences. More and more AI and ML will be integrated into our solutions over the coming months as we work to offer phenomenal customer experiences that lead and define this industry."

Cisco (NASDAQ: CSCO) is the worldwide technology leader that has been making the Internet work since 1984. Our people, products, and partners help society securely connect and seize tomorrow's digital opportunity today. Discover more at newsroom.cisco.com and follow us on Twitter at @Cisco.

Cisco and the Cisco logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Cisco and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. A listing of Cisco's trademarks can be found at www.cisco.com/go/trademarks.

Availability Disclaimer: Many of the products and features described herein remain in varying stages of development and will be offered on a when-and-if-available basis. These products and features are subject to change at the sole discretion of Cisco, and Cisco will have no liability for delay in the delivery or failure to deliver any of the products or features set forth in this document.

SOURCE Cisco

Related Links

https://www.cisco.com

