At COMPUTEX 2026, YPlasma Unveils the First Fanless Solid-State Cooling Solution for NVIDIA Jetson, Built for 24/7 Edge AI Workloads

At 200 micrometers thick, an order of magnitude thinner than any micro-fan, YPlasma's DBD plasma actuator is the thinnest forced-convection cooling architecture in the industry. Following its CES 2026 noiseless laptop debut, YPlasma brings the same form factor to NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano at COMPUTEX 2026, addressing the thermal demands of always-on Agentic AI in sealed, vibration-sensitive, and acoustically constrained edge deployments. The company is also a Top 15 Finalist of the InnoVEX 2026 Pitch Contest. On display at Booth I0601, TaiNEX 1, June 2 to 5.

NEWARK, N.J. and TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YPlasma, the only company commercializing solid-state cooling based on dielectric barrier discharge (DBD) plasma actuators, today announced at COMPUTEX 2026 in Taipei the successful integration and testing of a DBD plasma cooling module on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin Nano platform. The Jetson cooling solution removes the rotary fan entirely and replaces it with a 200 micrometer flexible actuator film, 40 to 60 times thinner than the 8 to 12 mm micro-fans it replaces, that generates ionic wind to cool the device. The result is forced convection without moving parts, audible noise, vibration, or dust ingestion paths, inside a Z-height envelope that conventional rotary cooling cannot physically reach. The technology is on display throughout the show at Booth I0601, Hall 1, TaiNEX 1.

Nvidia Jetson cooled by DBD Plasma

The result is the first publicly demonstrated fanless cooling solution for one of the most widely deployed edge AI compute modules in the industry, the company's second public proof point on top of the noiseless laptop unveiled at CES 2026, and an industry reference point for silent cooling for edge devices built around ionic wind cooling.

Why It Matters: Agentic AI Breaks Legacy Cooling, Ionic Wind Closes the Gap

The rise of Agentic AI has shifted edge inference from intermittent bursts to continuous, 24/7 workloads. Passive heatsinks throttle within minutes under sustained agentic inference. Rotary fans are increasingly incompatible with modern edge form factors and remain the dominant field-failure mode in sealed and outdoor deployments due to dust ingestion, bearing wear, and vibration. Thermoelectric coolers consume more power than they remove. These constraints have created a clear gap in edge AI thermal management for a cooling architecture that runs continuously and fits inside sealed enclosures without mechanical liabilities. DBD plasma actuators address this gap by generating ionic wind through dielectric barrier discharge, a directed airflow produced by ionizing air at the surface of the actuator under high-voltage AC excitation. YPlasma is the only company commercializing this DBD-based approach to ionic wind cooling, distinct from corona discharge and other ionic-wind methods that cannot match its form factor or ozone profile.

What YPlasma Validated on NVIDIA Jetson

Developed across YPlasma's two laboratories, one inside the HAX facilities in Newark, NJ, and the YPlasma lab co-located at INTA, the National Institute for Aerospace Technology of Spain, in Madrid, the validation covered:

Thermal range: 7 W to 25 W, the full operating range of the Jetson Orin Nano family, with steady state reached in 10 minutes.

7 W to 25 W, the full operating range of the Jetson Orin Nano family, with steady state reached in 10 minutes. Form factor (core differentiator): 200 micrometer flexible actuator with an 87 × 60 × 2 mm conductive plate, fitting within a 6 mm Z-height, below standard USB port height. This is the thinnest forced-convection cooling architecture commercially available, surface-conformal to heat sinks and component surfaces, and tile-able into arrays for higher-power workloads without changing the underlying module.

200 micrometer flexible actuator with an 87 × 60 × 2 mm conductive plate, fitting within a 6 mm Z-height, below standard USB port height. This is the thinnest forced-convection cooling architecture commercially available, surface-conformal to heat sinks and component surfaces, and tile-able into arrays for higher-power workloads without changing the underlying module. Drive conditions: 16 kVpp at 50 Hz; actuator draws below 1 W. Production-grade portable driver targets IEC 62368-1 compliant operation under 2 W end to end.

16 kVpp at 50 Hz; actuator draws below 1 W. Production-grade portable driver targets IEC 62368-1 compliant operation under 2 W end to end. Acoustics: Solid-state operation, consistent with the sub-20 dBA performance demonstrated on the CES 2026 laptop integration.

Solid-state operation, consistent with the sub-20 dBA performance demonstrated on the CES 2026 laptop integration. Mechanical robustness: Zero moving parts, no measurable vibration, no dust intake path. Purpose-built for sealed enclosure thermal management in IP-rated industrial, automotive, and outdoor edge deployments.

Quotes

"Edge AI hardware is hitting a thermal wall that legacy cooling cannot cross," said David García, CEO and Co-Founder of YPlasma. "Sealed enclosures, acoustic limits, vibration sensitivity, and shrinking Z-height budgets are pushing system designers to look beyond fans. Validating solid-state cooling on NVIDIA Jetson is a milestone because Jetson is the substrate the industry is actually building on. We chose to unveil this at COMPUTEX because the customers, partners, and supply chain that will turn it into real products are all in Taipei this week."

"DBD plasma is what makes our ionic wind work at this form factor," said Mario Sanchez, CTO and Co-Founder of YPlasma. "Ionic wind has been understood in aerodynamics for over a decade, but only DBD geometry produces a surface-conformal, ozone-negligible actuator thin enough to embed directly on a heat sink. The Jetson result confirms our DBD actuator and driver are mature enough to address electronics cooling without fans across a range of edge AI platforms, not only laptops."

"From an engineering standpoint, this integration removes an entire failure class and unlocks an entire form factor," said Miguel Cota, Director of Engineering at YPlasma. "The fan is the part that fails first in field deployments, and on Jetson it also defines the Z-height of the system. Going from 8 to 12 millimeter micro-fans to a 200 micrometer actuator film changes both equations at once. We covered the full 7 to 25 W envelope with the same architecture, in a Z-height envelope that conventional rotary cooling simply cannot reach."

Active Demand

YPlasma is currently engaged across multiple verticals where solid-state cooling is being pulled into production: autonomous driving compute inside sealed automotive ECUs; telecom devices running Agentic AI workloads in the radio access network; drones and autonomous robotics, where fanless cooling unlocks higher onboard compute per gram; and high-power energy electronics, where DBD actuators act as a heatsink intensification layer for industrial power supplies and SiC/GaN converters. Adjacent demand exists in industrial vision, medical devices, and aerospace and defense edge compute.

See It at COMPUTEX 2026

YPlasma is showing the DBD plasma cooled NVIDIA Jetson on site at COMPUTEX 2026, Booth I0601, Hall 1, TaiNEX 1, Taipei, June 2 to 5, alongside the CES 2026 noiseless laptop integration. The company is also a Top 15 Finalist in the InnoVEX 2026 Pitch Contest, with the live pitch on June 4 at the InnoVEX Center Stage. Evaluation modules and OEM integration support are available on request through yplasma.tech.

About YPlasma

YPlasma is the only company commercializing ionic wind solid-state cooling based on dielectric barrier discharge (DBD) plasma actuators for electronics thermal management. A spin-off from INTA, the National Institute for Aerospace Technology of Spain, YPlasma operates from the SOSV / HAX headquarters in Newark, NJ and from INTA in Madrid. YPlasma is backed by SOSV (HAX) and Faber, is a member of the NVIDIA Inception program, and maintains an active research collaboration with the Princeton Plasma Physics Laboratory (PPPL). The company debuted the world's first noiseless laptop cooler at CES 2026 and is a Top 15 Finalist of the InnoVEX 2026 Pitch Contest at COMPUTEX Taipei.

Media Contact

David García, Chief Executive Officer, YPlasma

[email protected] • yplasma.tech

Onsite at COMPUTEX 2026, Booth I0601, Hall 1, TaiNEX 1, Taipei, June 2 to 5

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