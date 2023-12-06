At COP 28 GenCell Presents its Green, Grid-independent EV Charging Solution and Vision towards GreenFSG

GenCell Amongst 15 Startups to be Featured at the AWS Clean Energy Accelerator Innovation Showcase in Dubai

Rami Reshef, CEO GenCell: "GenCell's vision is to deliver GreenFSG – end-to-end, self-contained, zero-emission circular on-site power economies anywhere."

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenCell Energy, (TASE: GNCL), a leading provider of hydrogen and ammonia to power solutions, announced today that the company will present at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Clean Energy Accelerator (CEA) Innovation Showcase. GenCell will feature its innovative zero-emission, green-independent EV charging solutions and bold vision to enable GreenFSG circular energy economies. ­GenCell is proud to be a part of the efforts at the U.N. COP28 Climate Conference driving the investment in innovative hydrogen technologies to accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

In alignment with the mission of the AWS CEA to accelerate pathways to net zero and accelerate the energy transition, GenCell's CEO Rami Reshef will present GenCell's strategy for evolving and developing its Hydrogen2Power™, Ammonia2Power™ and Water2Power™ technologies and solutions on the event's main stage. Focused on solving immediate real-world energy problems, today GenCell brings to the market solutions for zero-emission DC fast EV charging. The GenCell EVOX™ combines multiple power resources to charge EVs and other power loads sustainably, economically, and continuously.

Looking ahead to reach 2030 net-zero goals, GenCell envisions that our Water2Power technology which synthesizes green ammonia from only water, sun and air will introduce a revolutionary approach to producing and consuming clean energy anywhere. This new approach will create self-contained zero-emission circular economies that produce and store ammonia as fuel and subsequently extract hydrogen from the ammonia to generate power on-site, an approach we call GreenFSG.

Explains Rami Reshef, CEO GenCell, "Aiming to deliver end-to-end emission-free solutions at affordable costs that generate power anywhere, GenCell is inspired to be at COP28 to share knowledge with AWS and its clean energy community, together shaping the clean energy solutions that will combat climate change."

Also in the framework of COP28, at the Women in Renewables Alliance (WiRA) Dubai Dialogue 2023 event, GenCell was honored to have our Communications Strategist and Cleantech Evangelist, Ms. Shelli Zargary, receive a 2023 IMPACT Campaigner Award in recognition of her efforts towards improving the gender-energy nexus and leveraging hydrogen technologies as a bridge towards regional cooperation driving peace, prosperity, and sustainability.

Explains Rami Reshef, CEO GenCell, "We are optimistic that COP28 will expand the role of hydrogen in the energy transition. The successful development of a global hydrogen economy will largely depend on increased demand from a wider pool of off-takers; GenCell's solutions are commercially available to support new off-takers and use cases in looking to utilize hydrogen to achieve their resilient and sustainable power objectives."

About GenCell

GenCell Energy (TASE: GNCL) develops GreenFSG power solutions based on reliable, zero-emission alkaline fuel cells, hydrogen, ammonia and water-to-power technologies that deliver uninterrupted power to help the world #SayNoToDiesel and transition to clean energy. The ability to produce not only clean power from GenCell's fuel cells, but also the green fuel on which the fuel cells run, sets GenCell in a far superior position as a well-to-wheel total green energy solution provider. GenCell delivers resilient, robust and weather-resistant backup power for utilities, telecom, EV charging and other mission-critical applications which have been deployed in 22 countries. Our ammonia-based hydrogen-on-demand solution provides primary power for off-grid and poor-grid sites, as well as for rural electrification. GenCell Energy numbers some 150 employees, including veterans of space and submarine projects. The Company is headquartered in Israel with a worldwide distribution and support network and retains unique intellectual property that includes patents, trade secrets and know-how.

