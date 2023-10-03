At Epic Wings, Even Tacos Have Their Day

Try a Free Epic Chicken Taco on National Taco Day

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention, Taco enthusiasts! On October 4th, Epic Wings celebrates National Taco Day in epic style. Buy a 20oz Coca-Cola drink and Get a Free Chicken Taco. Order online , in-store, or on our app; use code FREETACO.

The Chicken Taco is next level. It's their juicy tenderloin strip, tossed in your choice of sauce, topped with crispy coleslaw, and chipotle ranch. It's an epic take on a classic favorite.

Epic Wings National Taco Day Deal

Starting 10/5, for a limited time grab a Taco Combo- 2 Tacos and a drink for $9.95. Crave some heat? Choose the new Atomic Reaper sauce; it's a bold pick.

Epic Wings is renowned for its award-winning wings (voted the best in San Diego for 11 years running). Whether you prefer bone-in or boneless wings, you're covered. Epic Wings offers original buffalo wings and tenderloin strips that are always fresh, never frozen. Meals come with homemade breadsticks, sauces, and dips. And don't forget to try the standout Epic Fries!

Menu Faves

Single & Double Meals – Choose from Tenderloin Strips or Original Buffalo Wings served with carrots, celery, house-made dressings, and hot oven-fresh breadsticks.

Buffalo Sauces – Indulge in flavors ranging from Mild, Medium, Hot, and Atomic, and other flavors including Original BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Honey BBQ, Lemon Pepper, and Sweet Chili.

Epic Chicken Taco – Bite into a boneless tenderloin strip, tossed in a choice of sauce, topped with crispy slaw & chipotle ranch.

Buffalo Pizza Sticks – Treat yourself to homemade breadsticks topped with signature buffalo sauce, melted cheese, and boneless chicken served with ranch for dipping.

Epic Fries – Dive into crispy fresh-cut fries with melted cheese and boneless buffalo chicken, finished with a chipotle-ranch dressing.

Epic Chicken Salad – Enjoy fresh romaine lettuce, green bell peppers, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, and pepperoncini topped with chicken tossed in your choice of sauce.

ABOUT EPIC WINGS

Epic Wings has been family-owned and operated since 1982. Formerly known as Wings N' Things, the family was the first to bring Buffalo Wings to the West Coast. The menu features award-winning family recipes, including fresh, never frozen, original buffalo wings, tenderloin strips, pizza sticks, fries, salads, homemade bread sticks, and dips. With 35 locations and expansion into Illinois, Texas, and North Carolina, Epic Wings continues to uphold its 40-year legacy of serving exceptional wings.

AWARDS

2022- Entrepreneur Magazine "The 150 Hottest New Brands" - Ranked #7

2023-San Diego-Union Tribune Readers Poll - Voted Best Wings for eleven consecutive years

2002 & 2023-The California Press-Enterprise Readers' Choice Award - Voted Best Wings Inland Empire.

2022 & 2023- Phoenix New Times Readers' Poll - Voted Best Wings.

www.epicwings.com

For Media Inquiries, contact Jenna Ramirez

[email protected]

310-874-0585

SOURCE Epic Wings