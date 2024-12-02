AT FAULT NOW OPEN FOR PLAY AND DINING

Premier eatertainment facility offers unique space for pickleball and socializing

DALLAS, Dec. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based At Fault , the elevated pickleball and social hub, is now open at 2330 Jett Street in Farmers Branch, combining the thrill of pickleball with scratch-made dining in a retro and elevated atmosphere.

The new state-of-the-art facility offers five indoor and four outdoor courts, two full-service bars, an outdoor patio area, and a 3,600-square-foot restaurant, featuring a curated menu by top chef John Franke that ranges from refined bites to casual favorites, paired alongside inspired cocktails, all under $20.

At Fault indoor courts At Fault dining

"At Fault offers players a truly dynamic and exciting pickleball, dining, and social experience," says co-founder Bo Oh. "The retro vibe brings a touch of nostalgia, blending the fun of an old-school club with best-in-class technology, so whether you're here for a drink or a game, At Fault has something to offer."

The blend of retro and modern ambiance comes to life with uniquely crafted furniture by Dallas-based interior design studio WORKSHOP | studio, striking light fixtures by Neon Studio, and custom pickleball-inspired murals by local artist Alli K Design.

The space is optimized for large groups to enjoy with seating for 150 in the dining room, which is separated from the courts with sound proof glass to minimize noise, and a center-hung, four-screen jumbotron, making every seat a great one.

The indoor courts are complemented by The Center Court Lounge, a lively yet laid-back social space that offers players and spectators the perfect vantage point to take in the pickleball action. Ideal for group events, the space can also be reserved, making it a unique gathering spot for all celebrations.

"At Fault Dallas offers an unparalleled experience for everyone, whether you're on the court or just want to enjoy the atmosphere," said Chris Kostoulas, co-founder of At Fault. "Our state-of-the-art technology lets players relive every incredible or hilarious shot, while our top-notch food and drinks turn every visit into something special."

Each indoor court offers top-of-the-line technology through PodPlay, allowing players to replay every unforgettable moment on the court with direct download through the At Fault app, and keep score digitally directly integrated to DUPR, the world's most accurate pickleball rating.

Players can book courts online at at-fault.com or through its app At Fault, available for download on iOS devices.

At Fault is open for pickleball Sunday-Thursday from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. The kitchen is open Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday-Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information on At Fault and the Dallas location, please visit www.At-Fault.com and on Instagram @atfaultdallas .

About At Fault

At Fault is a premier pickleball eatertainment facility, combining an elevated bar and scratch-restaurant experience with indoor and outdoor pickleball courts in a nostalgic, old school atmosphere. At Fault welcomes players of all skill levels, from beginners taking their first swing to seasoned competitors looking to prove their skills. At Fault opened its first location in Farmers Branch in 2024 and will open at least three additional locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in the next two years. To learn more, visit www.at-fault.com and follow At Fault on Instagram @atfaultdallas .

