AT FAULT TAKES ON DFW EATERTAINMENT AND PICKLEBALL SCENE WITH FIRST LOCATION

News provided by

At Fault

21 Sep, 2023, 09:47 ET

40,000-square-foot pickleball facility in Farmers Branch to open in spring 2024

DALLAS, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Fault, an elevated pickleball and eatertainment facility, will open its first location in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in Farmers Branch spring 2024.

Located at 2330 Jett Street, the 40,000 square-foot facility will offer six indoor and four outdoor courts, three bars, and a 3,600-square-foot restaurant with a top-shelf culinary experience. Created by Dallas renowned Chef John Franke, the food and beverage menus will include locally sourced ingredients with all dishes made to order.

At Fault Famers Branch
"The menu we've created with the At Fault team offers an elevated take on classic favorites across courtside shareables, hearty sandwiches and burgers, salads, as well as a brunch menu with both savory and sweet options," said Franke. "There's truly something for everyone." 

At Fault was founded by entrepreneurial group Chris Kostoulas, Bo Oh, and Dallas-resident Mario Simic that saw a gap in the pickleball eatertainment space.

"At Fault will be unlike any other pickleball eatertainment facility in DFW, with a scratch-made menu from Chef Franke and elevated cocktails, all within a social, old school vibe," said Simic. "We welcome players of all skill levels to pick up a paddle for a match or come in to watch your favorite sports team on the big screens while enjoying a beer."

The space will also allow for private events of all sizes, with multiple options to rent out spaces based on party size.

"The name At Fault comes from a double entendre on making a mistake or a 'fault' in pickleball and we found it to have other playful connotations that help it to stand out from other brands," said Oh. "We look forward to hosting all players, from a pick-up game on Saturday afternoon to large corporate team-building events."

At Fault plans to open at least 3 more locations in the next 18 months in the DFW Metroplex.

For more information, visit www.At-Fault.com and on Instagram @at_fault_pb.

About At Fault
At Fault is a luxury pickleball eatertainment facility, combining an elevated bar and restaurant experience with indoor and outdoor pickleball courts in an old school atmosphere. At Fault welcomes players of all skill levels, from beginners taking their first swing to advanced players looking to prove their skills. At Fault will open its first location in Farmers Branch in spring 2024 with at least three additional locations to follow in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in the next 18 months. To learn more, visit www.at-fault.com and follow At Fault on Instagram @at_fault_pb.

SOURCE At Fault

