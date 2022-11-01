At Gulfood Manufacturing in Dubai, Concepta Ingredients presents Brazilian biodiversity portfolio

Ingredients from Brazilian biodiversity - Oils, butter, syrups and extracts from pulps or seeds of Brazilian biomes Amazon, Cerrado and Caatinga;

Plant-Based Butter – 100% natural and sustainable product, without any type of chemical additive or artificial color;

Cold Pressed Oils – Special cold extraction and are directed to the food market, to the nutraceutical, functional food, and food supplements segments;

Organic Liquid Sugars - Extracted with aggregated technology and developed focused on the food and beverage industries, do not have any type of chemical additive, artificial or pesticide component;

Bio Abundance Program - It reinforces the company's commitment to Brazilian forests.

SÃO PAULO, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Concepta Ingredients, Sabará Group's business unit specialized in providing natural solutions for the food and beverage industry, is participating for the first time in one of the most important events in the world for the food sector: Gulfood Manufacturing, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The fair brings together more than 1,600 exhibitors from 60 countries from November 8th to 10th and presents the trends and innovations for 2022, in the sectors of Ingredients, Processing, Packaging, Supply Chain Solutions and Control and Automation.

In its booth, Concepta Ingredients exhibits its biodiversity portfolio with organic and conventional ingredients, composed of Plant-Based Butter, products originating from Açaí (Açaí Powder, Syrup, Oil and Extract), the range of Muscovado and Demerara Liquid Sugars and Cupuaçu Butter, besides the Brazil Nut, Licuri, Toasted Babaçu, Passion fruit, Sacha Inchi and Patauá Oils. Another highlight is the Cold Pressed Vegetable Oils range, launched in 2022, which contains products made from Sunflower, Sesame, Linseed and Safflower.

André Sabará, Commercial Director of Concepta Ingredients, reinforces the importance of being part of an event of such magnitude, where it is expected to receive more than 30 thousand professionals from the food and beverage industries. "Concepta actively participates in several fairs, and this is an important opportunity to establish new connections and relationships, besides showing the work we develop with Brazilian ingredients", he pointed out. "It is essential to present our products in different markets, such as the Middle East, valuing the wealth of Brazil and of course always exchanging knowledge with professionals from other countries", he explained.

Recently, the company started operating in Dubai. Juliana Camillo, responsible for developing new businesses in the region, highlighted the importance of the fair to ensure greater visibility for the brand in the Middle East.

"This operation was opened to serve customers from the Middle East and North Africa with more agility, as we can count on a local stock. At Gulfood Manufacturing, we want to position ourselves with the presentation of Concepta Ingredients' most important products, always reinforcing the appreciation of Brazilian biodiversity inputs and the work built over the years by the company", she concluded.

Bio Abundance Program

During the fair, Concepta Ingredients also presents the Bio Abundance Program, launched in 2022, which reinforces the commitment to Brazilian forests. The initiative is based on five pillars: connecting people in a virtuous value chain between the forest wealth and the market; keeping the forest standing; respecting the people and communities that inhabit it; encouraging the use of ingredients from Brazilian biomes; and promoting socioeconomic inclusion and reducing social inequality.

The Bio Abundance Program contributes to the indirect preservation of about 345 thousand hectares of native vegetation, spread among the Amazon, Cerrado and Caatinga biomes, and involves about 2,100 families.

Products and uses

Arboreto Range - ingredients from Brazilian Biodiversity

The products from Brazilian biodiversity are the result of several projects, which are based on the conservation of the forest and contribute directly to the development of communities. The range is composed of oils, butters, syrups and extracts from pulps or seeds from the Brazilian biomes Amazon, Cerrado and Caatinga, with emphasis on Açaí, Passionfruit, Licuri, Patauá, Brazil Nut and Cupuaçu.

Plant-Based Butter

Concepta Ingredients Plant-Based Butter, also part of the Arboreto range, is 100% natural and sustainable, without any type of chemical additive or artificial dye, and stands out for pure production with organic certification. Because it has no gluten and is free of trans fat, canola, soy and sodium, it is suitable for flexitarian and vegan diets, a healthy alternative to milk butter.

Cold Pressed Vegetable Oils

The range of Cold Pressed Vegetable Oils has conventional ingredients, with special cold extraction and is directed to the food market, mainly to the nutraceutical, functional food and food supplements segments. Sunflower, Sesame, Linseed and Safflower products have a higher concentration of bioactive components and are able to preserve the flavor, color and aroma characteristics of the seeds.

Organic Liquid Sugars

The Liquid Muscovado and Demerara Sugars, in turn, come from organic management, extracted with aggregated technology and developed with a focus on the food and beverage industries. Those ingredients do not have any type of chemical additive, artificial or pesticide component.

Muscovado Sugar, for example, does not undergo any kind of refinement, thus preserving the minerals and phytosterols from sugarcane. Demerara Sugar is less refined than standard sugar, thus ensuring the presence of sugarcane nutrients.

Gulfood Manufacturing - Dubai

Location: Dubai World Trade Centre

Date: November 8th-10th

Concepta Booth: #G8-30

For more information and enrollment: https://www.gulfoodmanufacturing.com/

About Concepta Ingredients:

Concepta Ingredients is part of Sabará Group and is specialized in natural and technological solutions developed in accordance with Bio Abundance Program. From a work based on innovation and research, the company offers organic and conventional ingredients, supported in the training of families and indirect conservation of areas of different biomes in Brazil. Its complete portfolio has technological inputs from international partners and ingredients from biodiversity to meet the most specific demands of the industries in where it is present.

About Sabará Group

Sabará Group, with over 65 years of history, is genuinely Brazilian and recognized for its capacity for innovation and adaptation. For three generations, the Group has overcome challenges and excels in its markets. The company's commitment to the welfare of people around the world goes beyond the offering of innovative products and services. Its activities take into account future generations with a focus on solutions to ensure sustainability. Through its various branches of activity, Sabará Group operates throughout the national territory and has a presence in countries in South America, North America and Europe. It is specialized in the development of high performance technologies, solutions and raw materials, aimed at the water treatment markets in sanitation and industry, nutrition and animal health and the food and beverage industries. The development of its products relies on 100% national knowledge and technology, a factor which contributes to Brazil becoming a reference in product research for a sustainable world.

