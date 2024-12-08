At Harvard Symposium, Squirrel Ai's Dr. Joleen Liang Forecasts the Next Chapter in AI-Driven Education

SHANGHAI, Dec. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Under the theme "Humanities and Technology: Embracing the New Wave of Education," the 15th Harvard China Education Symposium recently explored the evolving landscape of the education sector, which is increasingly influenced by the integration of humanities and technology. Dr. Joleen Liang, co-founder of Squirrel Ai, was among the distinguished participants, delivering a keynote on the impact of AI in education and participating in discussions about the future of innovative educational practices and the technological cornerstones reshaping the industry.

Established in 2010, the Harvard China Education Symposium is a recognized entity at the Harvard Graduate School of Education. As a leading U.S. forum on Chinese education, the non-profit event promotes Sino-American educational and cultural exchanges through technological innovations, aiming to lead the trajectory of world education and foster international educational cooperation.

Over the last fifteen years, the symposium has welcomed a diverse group of respected Chinese and American scholars and educators to discuss the latest advancements in edtech. Notable participants have included former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd, T. M. Chang Professor of China Studies and Spangler Family Professor of Business Administration at Harvard University William C. Kirby, Executive Director of the Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies and the Harvard China Fund Dorinda Elliott, and founder of the Theory of Multiple Intelligences Howard Gardner. This year's event provided new insights into the evolving educational dynamics between China and the United States, with a focus on technology, equity in education, media literacy, sustainable development, psychological education, and AI-driven practices. The Consul General of China in New York Huang Ping delivered the opening remarks and joined renowned scholars and experts, including Prof. Gardner, Prof. Fernando Reimers of the Practice of International Education at Harvard's Ford Foundation, Prof. Christopher Dede of Harvard Graduate School of Education, edX founder and MIT professor Anant Agarwal, LearnLaunch co-founder Eileen Rudden, and Dr. Joleen Liang, in exploring the future possibilities of collaboration in educational initiatives.

In his speech, Consul General Huang Ping highlighted the importance of the symposium as a key platform for fostering dialogue between China and the United States. He urged both nations to work together to drive education reform and advance global education. Keynote speakers including Gardner, Reimers, and Dede discussed the potential for Sino-American collaboration in education and explored innovative strategies for driving new educational productivity.

Redefining Educational Dynamics with AI-Driven Models

The symposium, known for its global impact in the field of education, lives by the motto "Inspire, Innovate, Influence." It consistently highlights technological breakthroughs that enhance educational practices and has formed a strategic alliance with Squirrel Ai, recognized for its leadership in AI education. Dr. Joleen Liang's keynote emphasized the growth potential and benefits of adaptive educational technology, providing insightful analysis on personalized solutions and outlining the technological trajectory for educational transformation.

Following the session, Consul General Huang Ping and Harvard professors, including Gardner and Reimers, engaged in detailed discussions with Dr. Liang on the integration of AI into education. They acknowledged Squirrel Ai's innovative education application ecosystem, which is powered by its adaptive large education model.

Squirrel Ai has significantly contributed to educational innovation by developing the world's first all-subject adaptive large model. The model, integrating adaptive technology with multimodal large models, is poised to redefine the education sector, creating a new paradigm that includes teachers, students, and learning devices. The adaptive education system allows for personalized learning experiences and intelligent tutoring methods, challenging traditional approaches and leading the way in the evolution of education.

Future Education Takes Shape: Emphasis on Individualized Teaching

With the integration of AI and educational development at the core of its technology, Squirrel Ai provides education services with cutting-edge technological capabilities. Following a decade of development and iterative upgrades of its adaptive learning engine, Squirrel Ai's large education model has reached a significant milestone in Level 5 autonomous learning, becoming the industry's only large model engine to achieve this level.

The adaptive large education model is a cutting-edge solution that is built on advanced algorithms and is at the forefront of global AI technologies. It incorporates a range of innovative features, including fine-grained knowledge point segmentation, MCM (Mindset, Competence, Methodology) mapping, and targeting and improving essential skills. The large model is powered by comprehensive data from 30 million students and 10 billion learning instances, enabling it to precisely capture knowledge point connections, draw student learning portraits and provide targeted, personalized learning services. This enables a truly individualized approach to teaching.

Squirrel Ai has been dedicated to transforming the future of education through personalized education, aligning with the vision of individualized teaching. At this year's Harvard China Education Symposium, Squirrel Ai showcased its dual-drive strategy, combining technology and applications, and demonstrated its leadership in reshaping education through AI. Looking ahead, the company will continue to spearhead the AI education revolution, paving the way for a promising future in the education domain with cutting-edge technology while embracing a new era in education.

SOURCE Squirrel Ai Learning