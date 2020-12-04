At Home and At Work-There is a Lot on the Line for a Frontline Hospital Pharmacist and Mom

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (via BlueWillow Biologics) – When we think of frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, nurses and doctors are typically the first that come to mind. However, another group of hard-working, at-risk hospital employees around the country is pharmacists. These crucial workers are charged with patients' well-being and need to show up every day to dispense medications safely and effectively.

As a clinical pharmacy specialist in hematology and oncology at VA Hospital in Atlanta, Dr. Sybelle Scott, PharmD, is one of these essential workers concerned about keeping her immunocompromised patients, co-workers, family and herself healthy and safe from respiratory infection.

As a hospital doctor of pharmacy, Dr. Scott was already familiar with the benefits of nasal antiseptics used to protect patients from respiratory infection-causing germs in operating rooms. When she learned there was a new over-the-counter nasal antiseptic product, NanoBio® Protect, she did not hesitate to add it to her family's daily routine. She says, "Our household consists of three generations--my spouse and I, our two teenage boys and my senior mother. It is important to me that our boys have long-lasting protection when they leave the house each day for school and sports, and that my mother, who is at higher risk, has next-level protection as she runs errands."

This is why she also suggests protective strategies to her immunocompromised patients who are at higher risk. According to Dr. Scott, "It gives me and my co-workers peace of mind that we have another layer of protection at work in addition to hand washing, masks and other PPE."

Dr. Scott says when her brother's family saw how easy it was to use a nasal antiseptic and how well it worked for her family, he and his family began using NanoBio Protect as well to protect their noses.

As families navigate the holiday season, it is especially critical to protect the nose, a main gateway for germs to enter the body. With endorsements from leading doctors, nurses and hospital workers and increasing availability on Amazon and CVS stores nationwide, over-the-counter nasal antiseptics like NanoBio Protect are making the jump into the mainstream this cold and flu season.

SOURCE BlueWillow Biologics

Related Links

www.bluewillow.com

