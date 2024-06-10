At Home Announces Lifestyle Décor Collections with Designer Joy Cho of Oh Joy!

"We are pleased to announce this partnership with the highly influential Joy Cho," said Jeff Evans, At Home's President and Chief Merchandising Officer. "We believe that At Home's selection and affordability, combined with Joy's bright and lively style, allows customers to create colorful and energetic spaces at an unbeatable value."

The Oh Joy! for At Home Back to College collection hits stores in July and features bold colors, incredible patterns and unexpected finishes like colored acrylic and disco ball-inspired mirrored tile. This collection is perfect for small spaces like college dorms and apartments or for those who want to bring some colorful flare into their everyday spaces. It will be followed by the Oh Joy! for At Home Christmas collection that arrives in November highlighting Joy Cho's singular and colorful take on Christmas.

"My brand is all about combining joy with your personal style, which is what these collections are all about," said Joy Cho of Oh Joy! "I can't wait to see how shoppers style their homes with these fun and energetic pieces that can bring a dull space to life!"

Founder and Creative Director of the Oh Joy! lifestyle brand, Joy Cho, has authored seven books and consulted for creative businesses around the world. Launched in 2005 as a graphic design studio, Oh Joy! is a lifestyle brand and design studio that includes various licensed product lines and an editorial content with a focus on design, fashion, food, and joyful moments from everyday life.

The Oh Joy! for At Home everyday collection will be available to purchase in July 2024 followed by the Christmas collection in November 2024, available exclusively at your local At Home stores or online at AtHome.com.

About At Home:

As the Home & Holiday Superstore, At Home offers a diverse assortment of up to 45,000 home and seasonal holiday products, carefully curated with compelling value to meet every room, style, season and budget. With products ranging from outdoor, seasonal, and furniture to pillows, indoor décor, rugs and more, At Home always provides home décor at an unbeatable value with quality, design, and selection top of mind. With 266 stores across 40 states, At Home's mission is to enable everyone to make their house a home. To find your local At Home store or shop online, please visit athome.com.

