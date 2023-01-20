At Home Austin! Ballard Designs Opens Furniture & Décor Store for Decorating & Design Enthusiasts in the Lone Star State, Again

National furniture & home décor store Ballard Designs opens in Austin this weekend at The Arboretum open-air boutique shopping hub, Garden Hills.

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home décor and furniture design company Ballard Designs announces its fourth Texas store opening this weekend. Austin's 11,500 sq. ft. space now becomes Ballard's eighteenth retail location nationwide, and follows a Houston store location opening in 2021.

"We're thrilled to be opening in Austin," says Dominic Milanese, VP of Retail for Ballard Designs. "From the great reception our stores have received in Dallas, Fort Worth and Houston, we know the people of Texas LOVE Ballard Designs."

Milanese adds, "Austin décor is evolving to embrace more transitional design, and Ballard is a perfect resource to create that layered, sophisticated look."

Ballard's new location, 10000 Research Boulevard, offers decorated vignettes of furniture, art, lighting, bedding and accessories as well as personal, complimentary design service. Austinites will also find everything they need for year-round Outdoor decorating.

"With builders in the area creating more open-concept home designs, the ability to customize and coordinate your décor is more important than ever," Milanese notes.

"We offer hundreds of furniture frames and more than 300 designer fabrics, so you can create a totally custom look. Our expert design consultants are always there and always ready to help, whether it's color and fabric selection or decorating an entire house."

Across from The Domain - Easy Access and Ample Parking

The new Ballard Designs store promises to draw interior design professionals and passionate home decorating enthusiasts who frequent The Domain, a nearby shopping mecca filled with unique shops, high-end fashion and luxury goods.

Regular store hours will be 10 am – 7 pm, Monday through Saturday, and 12pm – 6pm Sunday. See Ballard Design's stores and products online.

About Ballard Designs

Since 1982, Ballard Designs® has offered a unique curation of home furnishings and décor from all periods and provenance. Its designers travel the world for inspiration, translating the latest trends in fashion, color and style into finely crafted products not found anywhere else. Ballard Designs is part of Qurate Retail GroupSM which includes QVC®, HSN®, Zulily®, Frontgate®, Garnet Hill® and Grandin Road®.

