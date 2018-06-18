At Home Chief Merchandising Officer Honored with 2018 Women in Business Award

The Women in Business Awards honors North Texas' most influential businesswomen, highlighting an individual's contributions to her organization, notable career milestones and community involvement. The award recognizes Ms. Ahlman's important role in the transformation of At Home's merchandising strategy, merchant team development and consistent philanthropic involvement in both the Houston and Dallas areas.

"Alissa's leadership and development of our merchandising strategy continues to drive outcomes year after year that have led to At Home's success," said Lee Bird, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of At Home. "This award is a testament to the work Alissa has done to develop our comprehensive on-trend offering that inspires our customers and positions At Home as a leading destination for home décor."

Ms. Ahlman has served as the Company's Chief Merchandising Officer since April 2015. Upon joining the Company in March 2008, she served as Director of Merchandise Planning, followed by Divisional Merchandising Manager, Vice President and Divisional Merchandising Manager, General Merchandising Manager and Co-General Merchandising Manager. Before joining At Home, Ms. Ahlman served in leadership positions at 99¢ Only Stores and Factory 2-U. Ms. Ahlman attended San Diego State University and is a long-time supporter of Habitat for Humanity.

About At Home Group Inc.:

At Home (NYSE: HOME), the home décor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates 158 stores in 34 states. For more information, please visit us online at athome.com.

