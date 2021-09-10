At-Home Neutralizing Antibody Testing Available Online, Knowing Your Neutralizing Antibody Numbers is the Key to Understanding Your COVID Risk

"The most important initial step is to get vaccinated and once vaccinated assess a person's response to the vaccine. This response is shown by the production of specific neutralizing antibodies that can control the virus, not just a measurement of total antibody production. The neutralizing antibody test will provide a level of comfort that one is armed against COVID. Once the level of neutralizing antibodies falls below a critical level, a warning light goes on that a booster may be needed. The FourthWall test results are also in accordance with the World Health Organizations (WHO) suggested levels of vaccine effectiveness. An additional comfort level after vaccination, in those who have flu-like symptoms, is to have a rapid PCR test for active presence of COVID," Dr. Hausman added.

All COVID vaccine makers say that their shots wear after about six months. President Biden said that the US will make boosters available eight months after people receive their vaccine. That leaves a few months where people could be unprotected from COVID and not know it. A PCR test will tell you if you have COVID right now. The neutralizing antibody test will tell you if you still have enough neutralizing antibodies to protect you from getting COVID in the first place.

Dr. Hausman explains that once your level of neutralizing antibodies falls below a critical level, a booster may be needed. The neutralizing antibody test results are also in accordance with World Health Organization suggested response levels to vaccination.

"If you got your shot six months ago, you either need to get the booster shot, take a neutralizing antibody test to see if your vaccine is still working, or return to your pre-vaccine safety measures until you get a booster shot," said Epitome Risk CEO Lisa Wilson. "The vaccine wears out at different rates in different people because everyone is different. Epitome Risk and its private lab FourthWall are not political organizations. We care about people having access to information so they can advocate for their health."

"We sell the only at-home neutralizing antibody test, but you can get a neutralizing antibody test with a blood draw from your doctor or a CLIA-licensed lab. It's easy and important. But you need to know your antibody numbers so you know how to take care of yourself during COVID,"said Wilson.

FourthWall Testing is a private lab owned by Epitome Risk that offers rapid COVID testing services, neutralizing antibody testing, and immune assessment solutions. Wilson says the cPass test can be ordered online for $170, which can be reimbursed through flexible spending accounts, and includes roundtrip shipping to your home and back to the lab. Test results are provided to clients in 24-28 hours. Epitome Risk has been measuring levels of neutralizing antibodies since December 2020. FourthWall Testing is one of the only labs in the world measuring levels of neutralizing/blocking antibodies after vaccination and also performing a longitudinal evaluation of vaccinated people," said Wilson.

Epitome Risk is a leader in risk management, COVID-compliance measures, and safety support for corporate and professional sporting events, and television and film productions. Epitome Risk was looking for a neutralizing antibody test and began working with Genscript to tailor an offering for their clients.

