At Home Opens New Home Décor Superstore in Manchester

"As we strategically grow our national footprint, we are excited to open our first store in the Hartford & New Haven market," said At Home Chairman and CEO Lee Bird. "Our vast selection of on-trend styles is winning over home décor customers who want it all: value, variety and an inspiring, hands-on shopping experience."

Shoppers will find style ideas throughout the store, which is based on a warehouse model with continually updated items that showcase the latest trends and seasonal products. An average of 400 new products arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration.

"At Home strives to have the widest selection of home décor items, and we are dedicated to inspiring you to refresh, play and experiment with home décor that reflects your unique personality and style," said Manchester At Home Store Director Peter Lintin. "We welcome everyone to come in, explore our newest store and find endless decorating possibilities for every room in your home for your budget."

Earlier this year, At Home launched the Shanty2Chic collection created by the sister entrepreneurs behind the Shanty2Chic DIY carpentry blog and YouTube channel. The modern farmhouse furniture and décor line includes almost 100 pieces, from bedroom furniture to dining and coffee tables to modular bookcases.

The Manchester At Home store opens 9 a.m. Wednesday, Aug.15, followed by a New Store Open House Saturday, Sept. 1, beginning at 9 a.m. The open house will include Gift Card Giveaways for the first 50 people who visit the store and sign up for At Home Insider Perks.

This is the first At Home in the Hartford and New Haven market.

At Home (NYSE:HOME), the home decor superstore, offers more than 50,000 on-trend home products to fit any budget or style, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. At Home is headquartered in Plano, Texas, and currently operates more than 160 stores in 36 states. For more information, visit the company online http://www.athome.com or find us on Facebook (AtHomeStores), Instagram (AtHomeStores) or Pinterest (AtHomeStores).

