At Home Opens New Home Décor Superstore in New Hartford

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME), one of the fastest-growing retailers in the nation, opens its newest location at 4645 Commercial Dr., in New Hartford, N.Y., on May 16, with a community New Store Open House on June 2. The New Hartford At Home location is the fifth in the state and 158th store opening nationwide.

The 100,000-square-foot home décor superstore offers more than 50,000 home decor items, from furniture, mirrors, rugs, art and housewares to tabletop, patio and seasonal decor. Extensive inventory in 12 broad product categories helps At Home offer a wide array of products.

"As we strategically grow our national footprint, we are excited to enter into the New Hartford market," said At Home Chairman and CEO Lee Bird. "Our vast selection of on-trend styles is winning over home décor customers who want it all: value, variety and an inspiring, hands-on shopping experience."

Shoppers will find style ideas throughout the store, which is based on a warehouse model with continually updated items that showcase the latest trends and seasonal products. More than 400 new products arrive each week to provide fresh inspiration.

"At Home strives to have the widest selection of home décor items, and we are dedicated to inspiring you to refresh, play and experiment with home décor that reflects your unique personality and style," said New Hartford At Home Store Director Stacey Jones. "We welcome everyone to come in, explore our newest store and find endless decorating possibilities for every room in your home for your budget."

Most recently, At Home launched the Shanty2Chic collection created by the sister entrepreneurs behind the Shanty2Chic DIY carpentry blog and YouTube channel. The modern farmhouse furniture and décor line includes almost 100 pieces, from bedroom furniture to dining and coffee tables to modular bookcases.

The New Hartford At Home store opened 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 16, followed by a New Store Open House Saturday, June 2, beginning at 9 a.m. The open house will include Gift Card Giveaways for the first 50 people who visit the store and sign up for At Home Insider Perks.

In celebration of New Hartford's new store opening, At Home will give a $5,000 donation to the local Habitat for Humanity® chapter. Habitat for Humanity is a partner of At Home with the shared mission to help families across the U.S. achieve stability and self-reliance through affordable housing.

This is the first At Home in the New Hartford market.

