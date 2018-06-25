At-home Screening Device Pink Luminous Breast Set to Launch at CVS Stores this Summer

MIAMI, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pink Luminous Breast by SilkPro USA, a unique breast health familiarity assistance tool has announced a marquee business moment this month: the device is slated to launch at 100 CVS stores by August 2018. SilkPro USA is also working with CVS Corporate on a nationwide expansion of the device, which will be in place by the end of 2018, and will include 500 CVS stores —signaling its positive receptivity amongst its targeted audience in the US marketplace.

Born out of a passion for helping women everywhere live longer, healthier lives, Pink Luminous Breast is a safe, effective and affordable way for women of every age to gain a deeper understanding and awareness of their breast health from the comforts of home. The unique first-of-its-kind device was designed by Dr. Lin Yang, world-renowned physician and inventor of the Laser Diode, in collaboration with Marylin Dans, Miami-based entrepreneur and founder of SilkPro USA.

Pink Luminous Breast uses a breakthrough technology designed to give women a never-before-possible look at the inner workings of their breasts – illuminating blood tissue through RED LED-light technology. The conception of the product sprang from Dans' own health scares. At age 17, she discovered a hard lump in her breast which turned out to be a benign breast tumor and twenty years later, her sister-in-law was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to undergo a double mastectomy. These experiences served as catalysts for the creation of Pink Luminous Breast.

"We are extremely happy to announce this collaboration with CVS as we continue to expand in the marketplace," says Dans. "This amazing device has given me the opportunity of empowering women to be proactive about their breast health. It is my goal to establish Pink Luminous Breast as a household name, allowing women to live more fulfilled lives through better health awareness."

As a preliminary screening tool to assist women in their in-home regular breast care routine, Pink Luminous Breast is meant to help increase awareness. It is not a diagnostic device and it is not intended to substitute mammograms or physician visits.

For more information on Pink Luminous Breast and for the SilkProUSA family of products, please visit the official website: www.pinkluminousbreast.com, Facebook: www.facebook.com/silkprousa and Instagram: www.instagram.com/pinkluminousbreast or email: info@silkprousa.com.

Media Contact:

TARA, Ink.

Dilara Tuncer

197539@email4pr.com

305.864.3434

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/at-home-screening-device-pink-luminous-breast-set-to-launch-at-cvs-stores-this-summer-300670717.html

SOURCE Pink Luminous Breast