At-Home Ultrasounds for Pregnant Women Now A Reality: PulseNmore Launches World's First Self-Administered Handheld Tele-Ultrasound Device

OMER, Israel, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Israeli startup PulseNmore today announced the launch of its flagship handheld tele-ultrasound device that enables pregnant women to perform at-home ultrasound scans, and receive feedback from a physician or sonographer, limiting the need for hospital and doctor visits during COVID-19 and beyond.

Clalit Health Services, Israel's largest HMO and the one of the largest public HMOs in the world with 4.6 million insured members, is the first healthcare provider to purchase the device, signing a multi-year agreement to provide tens of thousands of its pregnant members with PulseNmore's product.

"At home tele-ultrasound scanning is a major leap forward in digital medicine and prenatal health," said Dr. Elazar Sonnenschein, Founder and CEO of PulseNmore. "We have successfully miniaturized the traditional ultrasound system to create a solution that is both affordable and accessible for expectant families. According to Clalit, pregnant women pay "false" visits to the emergency room more than twice on average with concerns about their baby's well-being. Our solution provides vital information to healthcare providers to determine if a baby is healthy, helping expectant mothers have peace of mind at home and avoid unnecessary visits to the ER."

"We are proud to lead another breakthrough in telemedicine and to offer our members a remote and convenient ultrasound service that meets the needs of the coronavirus period and beyond," said Professor Ehud Davidson, Director General of Clalit. "The uniqueness of our offering lies in our service concept that combines subsidizing the cost of PulseNmore's device and offering services for medical guidance and advice provided by Clalit's best experts."

The PulseNmore device docks with a smartphone and utilizes advanced navigation and AI tools as well as an app to guide users through the scanning process, displaying and sharing high quality images with their healthcare professional. Physicians or sonographers review the scans remotely off-line or in real-time using telemedicine platforms and can reassure parents that all is well, or instruct them on appropriate next steps, if necessary. The device provides quick and convenient peace of mind and can potentially reduce unnecessary visits to the emergency room. In addition, the technology can be used by healthcare providers to reduce the number of prenatal office visits, which is especially useful during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

"In today's connected world, women and their partners want and deserve to know about the well-being of their baby without having to visit the emergency room. PulseNmore makes that possible," said Leor Wolff, Head of Translational Innovation and eHealth Division at Clalit Health Services. "Clalit's physicians reviewed more than 1,300 self-scans in our initial study with PulseNmore and clearly saw fetal heart activity, movement and amniotic fluid in 95% of the scans. We are confident that PulseNmore's device will support our healthcare professionals during COVID-19 and beyond, while enhancing the pregnancy experience and satisfaction for our members."

Professor Arnon Wiznitzer, Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Rabin Medical Center will oversee the new service. He added, "Mobile medical devices enable digital information sharing with healthcare professionals for clinical consultation, follow-up, and documentation. Using these devices offers advantages in patient care and involvement, with possible benefits for clinical outcomes and cost effectiveness. Amid the COVID-19 challenges, clinicians are proposing alternative designs for prenatal care that mobilize telemedicine to allow for virtual visits as opposed to only in-person consultations."

PulseNmore plans to build on the success of the Clalit implementation by entering key European markets in the near future. Its device is CE-Marked, has AMAR approval in Israel and is currently undergoing review by the FDA.

"Over the next year we aim to bring our technology to additional healthcare providers and countless families across the world. We are proud to pave the way for a future in which pregnant women can self-administer ultrasound scans from the comfort of home," added Dr. Sonnenschein.

About PulseNmore

PulseNmore has developed a handheld device that allows pregnant women to perform ultrasound scans on their unborn babies from the comfort of their home. The device docks with the user's smartphone, displays the images on the screen and sends them to a healthcare provider for analysis, helping to provide peace-of-mind and reduce unnecessary and costly emergency room visits. Founded in 2015, PulseNmore is based in Omer, Israel. For more information, please visit Pulsenmore.com.

About Clalit Health Services

Clalit is Israel's largest health care network, provides primary, secondary and tertiary care to more than 4.6 million members (more than 52% market share). Clalit is the oldest and most experienced public general health organization in the world.

Clalit's 14 hospitals and over 1,600 clinics and health facilities provide quality care to the special needs of patients and their families.

The combination of high-end clinical excellence and leading technological and scientific capacities makes Clalit an advanced innovation hub for promotion of basic and translational research, and for development, rapid implementation, and comprehensive assessment of new clinical insights, equipment, and practice tools.

