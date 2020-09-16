"At Home with Jennifer" A New Web Series from Feel Ageless Makes National Debut

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Feel Ageless, the series created by Webby Award Winning Jennifer Pate dedicated to empowering women to live their healthiest and happiest lives, announces the national debut of the new web program "At Home With Jennifer" set to debut in September, 2020. Feel Ageless has partnered with Henkel, the company behind well-known laundry and home care brands including Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners and Renuzit® air care products, for the debut of this original program, produced, directed and hosted by Jennifer Pate. The webisode will air on askteamclean.com as part of Henkel's international Ask Team Clean ™ global eCRM initiative. The program is being distributed by www.blockboard.co founded by mega advertising and digital pioneer Matt Wasserlauf.

"At Home With Jennifer" takes an inside look at what is really happening in the current climate at home and offers advice, and support and with a sense of humor for few laughs along the way. "At Home with Jennifer" is a series of motivating wellness stories and interviews led by Jennifer Pate, all created during this pandemic. The show debuts with three episodes: Episode 1-Family Chores; Episode 2-Help with Sleep and Episode 3- Coping with Stress.

The show helps reinforce and educate viewers, that in these trying times at home, we are all truly all in this together. "We are living in the most uncertain times of our generation" says Jennifer Pate, of Feel Ageless. "We need to keep our families safe, healthy, financially secure and to support people navigating working from home with so many children in remote learning. The show demonstrates that women have never been more engaged, more motivated, and yet are seeking information and community as we are in uncharted territory," adds Pate.

"We at Henkel are thrilled to be part of the "At Home With Jennifer" web series", says Ken Krasnow, Vice President of Omni-Channel Marketing at Henkel NA. "Our consumers look to us for important solutions to daily life and this show and Jennifer speak to them in a way that makes it real. The show is the perfect complement to our "Ask Team Clean" initiative that is designed to help make our consumer life better, cleaner and more fulfilling during these times," adds Krasnow.

"This show is a home run for the viewer, says Matt Wasserlauf, of Blockboard, the first video company built on Blockchain technology. Our goal is to syndicate Feel Ageless production of "At Home With Jennifer" across OTT and Henkel Social media channels. "

About Feel Ageless and the New Webisode At Home with Jennifer

The Feel Ageless www.feelageless.com brand is the ticket to help women live their healthiest, happiest and best lives as they age. It is an entertaining and informational web series that takes a deep dive into topics that range from wellness, fitness, home care and cleaning, career, beauty, parenting and relationships. Feel Ageless is the place to get information from experts and connect with a likeminded community of women who lean and share.

The Feel Ageless Series began with Webby award-winning "Jen & Barb- Mom Life." "At Home with Jennifer" is the latest in the Feel Ageless Web series made for today's times. Today there are over 50 million women over the age of 45 in America alone. Yet, still many feel invisible and lack support for their needs. Much content and brand are directed at the Millennials; however, this Gen X and Baby Boomer generation have the most financial influence with over 22 trillion dollars in spending power.

Times have changed with the pandemic, and "At Home With Jennifer" is the latest series designed to reach this audience that is still very relevant and hungry for information and community.

About Blockboard https://www.blockboard.co/

Today's digital marketplace is lacking adequate 'Transparency and Trust' between the buyers and sellers. Blockboard bridges that gap by bringing back 'Transparency and Trust' with the help of technology, powered by Blockchain.



We help media buyers by providing them with powerful tools, so that they only pay, what they bought, in other words eradicating the waste and help them maintaining 100% ROI. Similarly, we provide insights to our media supply partners to help them maintain quality and trust.



MyBlockboard.com, is a one-stop-solution technology stack platform that providers buyers with quality inventory which is validated against blockchain, fully verifiable, and with tools needed to run their campaigns, including, targeting, big-data, audience pool with a full suite of real-time analytics and reporting dashboard.

Some of the other programs on the Blockboard lineup include: Digital Diaries-Quarantine Edition: #AlumniChallenge: Race to Home: American Health Journal: The American Table: Her Money Happy Hour: Friars Side Chats: Heading Home: One Dream Can Change the World and Feel Ageless-At Home With Jennifer.

