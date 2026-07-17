At Home's New Campus Curated Collection Helps Students Bring Their Dream Dorm to Life

As #Dormtok Fuels the Rise of Curated Campus Living, At Home Offers Everything from Furniture and Bedding to Lighting and Décor All Under One Roof

DALLAS, July 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dorm move-in has become one of the biggest decorating moments of the year. Fueled by #DormTok, Pinterest boards and viral room reveals, today's college students are approaching their dorm rooms with the same intention they bring to every other space – creating rooms that reflect their personal style and that bring to life the inspiration they've been saving for months. This back-to-campus season, the new At Home is helping make their visions a reality with Campus Curated, an expansive collection of stylish, affordable dorm essentials – all under one roof.

From Twin XL bedding and compact furniture to lighting, mirrors, bath accessories, wall décor, storage solutions and decorative accents, At Home offers everything students need to create a thoughtfully designed room at affordable prices. Whether embracing trending aesthetics like coastal, coquette, vintage-inspired or colorful maximalism, students can mix and match thousands of products to create a space that's uniquely theirs.

"Today's students aren't just furnishing a dorm room—they're creating a space that reflects who they are," said Ann Haagenson, VP of Merchandising at At Home. "Our Campus Curated collection was inspired by the trends shaping today's homes and social feeds, from soft, romantic details and coastal influences to layered textures and personality-driven décor. Beyond style, we've made it easy to furnish an entire room in one trip—with an incredible assortment of bedding, bath and décor, plus one of the broadest selections of closet and whole-room organization solutions. Students can recreate the looks they're seeing on DormTok and Pinterest while adding their own personal style—all at a value that fits a college budget. Right At Home, from day one."

At Home's back-to-campus assortment spans every category students need to complete their space:

Bedding and bath

Accent furniture and seating

Lighting and mirrors

Wall art and décor

Decorative pillows and textiles

Storage and organization

Desktop and vanity accessories

Finishing touches that personalize every room

Standout Campus Curated Products:

As students continue to embrace dorm décor as an extension of their personal style, At Home offers one of the broadest assortments of affordable home furnishings and décor to help transform even the smallest campus spaces into rooms that feel welcoming, comfortable and unmistakably their own.

By the Numbers

300+ Products in Campus Curated Collection

8+ Essential Categories for Dorm Living

Prices Ranging from $1.49- $299.99

228 Stores Nationwide across 39 states

Where to Shop & Follow

The Campus Curated collection is available now in At Home stores nationwide and at AtHome.com. For more back-to-campus décor inspiration, follow @AtHomeStores on Instagram and TikTok. To find an At Home store near you, visit athome.com/store-find.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is Campus Curated?

A: Campus Curated is At Home's new back-to-campus collection featuring stylish, affordable dorm essentials designed to help students create personalized spaces that reflect their individual style. The collection brings together everything students need – from bedding and furniture to lighting, décor, storage, and accessories – in one convenient shopping destination.

Q: Can I use Campus Curated products in apartments or other small spaces?

A: Yes. While Campus Curated was designed with college dorms in mind, the collection includes many versatile pieces – decorative accents, lighting, storage solutions, mirrors, textiles, and wall art – that work beautifully in apartments, first homes, dorm rooms, and other compact living spaces.

Q: What are the biggest dorm decorating trends in 2026?

A: This year's most popular campus aesthetics include coastal (light, breezy, ocean-inspired palettes), coquette (soft, romantic details with ruffles and scalloped accents), and colorful maximalism (bold, expressive, layered décor). Social platforms like #DormTok and Pinterest are driving interest in these specific looks, with students seeking affordable pieces that recreate trending aesthetics.

Q: Does At Home carry Twin XL bedding and what options are available?

A: Yes. At Home offers multiple Twin XL bedding options across Campus Curated, including sheet sets (like the 4-Piece Mellow Rose Striped Sheet Set at $29.99) and coordinating pillows, throws, and shower curtains. Twin XL sizing ensures proper fit for standard dorm beds while allowing for layered, styled looks.

CONTACT:

Kayle Gomez-Fermin

HUNTER PR

[email protected]

About At Home

At Home is the trusted destination for stylish, approachable design. With new and improved products and a reimagined shopping experience, At Home makes it easier than ever to discover trend-forward furniture, décor and art, rugs, textiles, outdoor, seasonal collections and more. With thousands of items for every style, space and budget under one roof, At Home is a one-stop destination for creating personalized spaces that reflect how people live, celebrate and make memories. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, At Home operates 228 stores across 39 states. For more information, visit www.athome.com.

SOURCE At Home