At Invitation of Utah Governor, Lion Energy Participates in Strategic Meetings with Key Mexican Trade Leaders

News provided by

Lion Energy

13 Nov, 2023, 10:15 ET

Lion Energy's Tyler Hortin joined other Utah business leaders in Mexico as part of Gov. Spencer Cox's Joint Utah Mexico Partnership ("JUMP") initiative

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lion Energy, a leader in safe, silent and eco-friendly lithium clean energy solutions that help individuals, families and organizations become energy independent, joined forces last month with fellow Utah government and business leaders to further strengthen the longstanding economic and diplomatic relations between Utah and Mexico.

Tyler Hortin, president of Lion Energy, was invited by Gov. Spencer Cox (R-Utah) to participate in his Joint Utah Mexico Partnership (JUMP) initiative in Monterrey, Mexico due to Lion Energy's commitment to clean energy storage. The Utah contingent met with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economy to present a new strategic plan that will strengthen Utah's relationship with Mexico.

"We are exploring manufacturing some of our products in Mexico due to better labor costs, proximity and business opportunities, which also matches our goal to bring all of our manufacturing to North America," said Hortin. "Every decision we make is with our one goal in mind—to make it easier and more affordable for individuals, families and organizations to become energy independent."

Utah's relationship with Mexico is growing and becoming a key international connection. JUMP provides 12 recommendations to make Utah's ties with Mexico even stronger, including business and trade, workforce and talent, culture and belonging, and foreign language acquisition. Trade with Mexico supports more than 50,000 Utah jobs and totaled $5.6 billion for the state last year.

For more information about Lion Energy, please visit: lionenergy.com. For more information on JUMP, please visit here.

ABOUT LION ENERGY
Lion Energy is a leading manufacturer of safe, silent and eco-friendly lithium clean energy solutions for everyday needs. The road to energy independence affects all aspects of life including how everyone lives and interacts with one another at home, at work or at play. Regardless of where they are on this path, Lion Energy has a U.S.-designed and engineered power solution that can be used indoors or outdoors. Leading the way with innovative Lithium energy smart storage technologies known as LionESS™ and through rigorous testing, Lion Energy provides the broadest and most innovative suite of energy storage solutions on the market today, from hand-held portable device charging to portable solar generators to home, commercial and industrial battery systems. For more information, visit lionenergy.com.

SOURCE Lion Energy

