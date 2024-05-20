At Irresistible 2024, The Josh Bersin Company Introduces New Galileo™ Trusted Content Partners Program

Initial content partners for The Josh Bersin Company's AI assistant include Lightcast, Heidrick & Struggles, Oyster, and Visier

Trusted and authoritative industry benchmarks, skills models, global employment practices, and leadership models now available to Galileo users

OAKLAND, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Irresistible 2024: The Global Conference for HR Leaders and Their Teams event today, the world's most trusted human capital advisory firm, The Josh Bersin Company , released details of a wide range of new benchmarks, skills models, global employment practices, and leadership models available to users of its Galileo ™ AI Assistant through the new The Josh Bersin Company Galileo Trusted Content Partners Program.

Trusted Content Partners Program debut members include:

Galileo will help business leaders and HR professionals get even more spectacular information at their fingertips Post this

Lightcast for comprehensive global jobs, occupations, and skills models

for comprehensive global jobs, occupations, and skills models Visier for detailed benchmarks on turnover and span of control by industry, tenure, and role

for detailed benchmarks on turnover and span of control by industry, tenure, and role Oyster for global employment practices and legal guidance

for global employment practices and legal guidance and Heidrick & Struggles for leadership insights, frameworks, and assessment methodologies to identify and develop leaders who drive business outcomes

Carefully selected by The Josh Bersin Company analysts for their validity, utility, and global importance, this content is now deeply integrated into the Galileo corpus (the vast body of knowledge integrated into Galileo) so will be available for any question, report, or other HR information users' request.

Galileo corpus has been trained on 25+ years of HR and management research, case studies, maturity models, vendor profiles, and podcasts, articles, and speeches by The Josh Bersin Company.

These additional sources of information from our content partners will help managers and HR professionals go even deeper in their use of Galileo to deploy queries such as the following:

Using Lightcast A hiring manager or recruiter could ask Galileo, "We sell high-end products to quality-seeking customers, and I am hiring a team of people for my retail store: What skills and backgrounds should I look for in my candidates, and what are the best practices to source and recruit these people?"

Galileo will not only deliver recruiting best practices and case studies, but also detail the "definitive skills" needed in these roles as well as generate behavioral interview questions for each job role and skill.

Using Visier A nursing supervisor or healthcare leader could ask Galileo, "I have been seeing high levels of turnover in our group. Can you tell me if my turnover is too high and if so, what should I do about it?"

Galileo will ask the user for more information, and then compare their turnover rate to industry benchmarks by tenure and guide the manager to understand the nature of their challenge. It will then directly advise the manager on benefits, flexibility, or other management tips to help, and even give the user case studies and examples and help them develop a plan.

Using Oyster A software engineering manager hiring in Prague and Melbourne is negotiating with a candidate, and needs to know what vacation policies, family leave, and other benefits are regionally appropriate for a potential offer. The user can ask, "What are the competitive benefits and family leave policies for these geographies, and what local regulations should I consider to make a good offer?"

Galileo will supply an accurate, data-informed answer and guide the manager to make a competitive offer.

Using Heidrick & Struggles A senior leader of Head of Talent needs a senior Director or VP to lead a critical business initiative; they can now ask Galileo, "How do I identify and assess the right leader for this role? What competencies or experiences should I prioritize?"

Galileo will answer with a series of best practices and assessment approaches, validated through Heidrick & Struggles' experience with thousands of senior executives.

The Josh Bersin Company selected these partners carefully, validating their data and testing the utility of the information in Galileo.

Over time, The Josh Bersin Company will expand the Galileo Trusted Content Program into more areas of leadership, management, and HR.

Amy Farner, The Josh Bersin Company EVP and Galileo Product Leader, says:

"The Josh Bersin Company Galileo AI HR knowledge base will soon be the most trusted and useful in the market.

"We are thrilled to welcome this first wave of Galileo Trusted Content Program partners, and also look forward, over time, to expanding the Galileo corpus in a measured, trusted, and valuable way."

Josh Bersin, global HR research analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, says:

"It's such a pleasure to announce this on this great first day at Irresistible.

"Integrating their great content means Galileo will help business leaders and HR professionals at all levels get even more spectacular information at their fingertips."

About The Josh Bersin Company

The most trusted human capital advisors in the world. More than a million HR and business leaders rely on us to help them overcome their greatest challenges.

Thanks to our understanding of workplace issues, informed by the largest, and most up-to-date data sets on workers and employees, we give leaders the confidence to make decisions in line with latest thinking and evidence about work and the workplace. We're great listeners, too. There's no one like us, who understands this area so comprehensively and without bias.

We help CHROs and CEOs be better at delivering their business goals. We do that by helping you to manage people better. We are enablers at our core. We provide strategic advice and counsel supported by in-depth research, thought leadership, and unrivaled professional development, community and networking opportunities.

We empower our clients to run their businesses better. And we empower the market by identifying results-driven practices that make work better for every person on the planet.

For more information, visit www.joshbersin.com or email [email protected] .

About Galileo™

Launched in Spring 2024 and now used by more than 100 of the world's largest organizations, Galileo™ is the industry's leading AI-powered expert assistant specifically developed for HR. Trained exclusively on 25 years of Josh Bersin Company research, insights, and expertise and enriched by carefully curated material from our trusted content partners, Galileo unlocks information from over 50,000 verified assets to answer any HR-related question with timely and meaningful answers.

SOURCE The Josh Bersin Company