At Irresistible 2024, The Josh Bersin Company Launches General Availability of Galileo™, The World's Most Trusted AI Assistant for HR, with 60+ Enterprise Rollouts

OAKLAND, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the Irresistible 2024: The Global Conference for HR Leaders and Their Teams , the world's most trusted human capital advisory firm, The Josh Bersin Company , formally launched general availability of Galileo ™.

An AI assistant trained in over 25 years of The Josh Bersin Company expertise and content, Galileo has now been deployed to over 60 large enterprise clients. That means it is already saving HR and management teams days per week on their HR design, implementation, and daily work.

More than 10,000 HR professionals are already using Galileo to improve their hiring, talent management, leadership, and management practices.

Via its easy-to-use interface, HR teams also benefit from receiving natural language answers to any HR or management question via instant interrogation of the entire corpus of Josh Bersin Company's accumulated intellectual property.

This includes research, in-depth maturity models, frameworks, benchmarks, videos, podcasts, case studies, and more—all forming the basis for informed guidance to today's most pressing workplace problems. Galileo is an HR "consultant," able to help managers find information, research vendors, evaluate designs, create RFPs, and stay current on labor market and HR trends.

And in a separate announcement, the company also introduced the Galileo Trusted Content Partner Program, with availability of industry turnover and span of control benchmarks from Visier, global employment practices from Oyster, critical skills by job role from Lightcast, and leadership frameworks from Heidrick & Struggles.

Galileo's deep functionality is built on Sana AI , the highly configurable AI assistant platform from co-developer and European AI leader, Sana.

Galileo can also import any form of corporate HR documentation, leadership models, compliance practices, and even corporate training content. This lets companies like Rolls Royce and others turn Galileo into its internal HR assistant, providing relevant information and advice to any HR professional, line manager, or senior leader.

Users, teams, and organizations can also add their own company content, create private workspaces where data and privacy are protected, and build multiple AI assistants customized to specific HR disciplines, like Talent Acquisition, L&D, and DEI.

Built on the trusted corpus of JBC research and information, Galileo is generally available to any organization around the world. The system provides HR and leadership support in 60 languages and can quickly be integrated into any IT environment.

And unlike open-sourced AI platforms, Galileo provides inline attribution and direct linking to all its sources and includes no "non-trusted" information from the open internet.

An organization already benefiting from its use is multinational civil aerospace and defense engineering company Rolls-Royce plc.

Mary Glowacka, Head of Learning & Leadership Development at Rolls-Royce and a Galileo early adopter, says:

"As a truly people-first organization, where capability development agility is at the core of enabling and empowering colleagues to be at their best, Rolls-Royce recognizes just how critical it is to equip teams with the right skills and tools to help them meet those daily demands.

"Dynamic, user-friendly, and highly adaptable, Galileo really makes the HR professional's day-to-day life so much easier. I particularly appreciate the advanced prompts that help you discover even more insights and ask better questions that I may have not thought of myself, thus really enhancing my capabilities. Plus, the time saved through finding these answers so quickly means time freed up for more and better quality strategic conversations.

"The Galileo intelligent HR assistant also acts as an initial 'thought partner' that's accessible on-demand while other trusted partners of mine may not be immediately available to interact."

Attendees at Irresistible 2024 will have the opportunity to engage with the development partner team from Sana, while Glowacka is set to share insights into the company's pioneering use of the tool in its AI-empowered HR plans.

Josh Bersin, global HR industry analyst and CEO of The Josh Bersin Company, says:

"Right from the start, we architected Galileo to be the HR team's new tireless expert and virtual HR assistant—always up to date on the very latest HR trends, benchmarks, thought leadership, best practice, Josh Bersin Company insights, and vendor market intelligence.

"I'm delighted at how extensively it's already accomplished that mission at these tier-one brands, and to surface some of these early Galileo wins here on-stage at Irresistible 2024."

