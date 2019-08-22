A.T. Kearney Adds New Partner Anthony Gardner to its Consumer Industries and Retail Practice

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global management consulting firm A.T. Kearney today announced the appointment of Anthony Gardner, Jr. as a new Partner in the firm's Consumer Industries and Retail Practice (CIRP). Mr. Gardner comes to A.T. Kearney as a proven expert with deep experience both on the industry side, where he held executive and C-Suite positions at multinational companies such as Libbey, Owens Illinois, Procter and Gamble, IBM and GE; and on the consulting side, where he served as senior partner at firms such as Accenture and Prophet.

Notes Greg Portell, lead partner in A.T. Kearney's global Consumer Industries and Retail Practice, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Tony Gardner to the A.T. Kearney fold. He is a proven trailblazer and a cutting-edge thinker whose strategies have repeatedly generated renewal and growth. And in its execution, his work reflects a profound understanding of the interactions among that elusive trifecta: companies, consumers and market ecosystems."

Prior to joining A.T. Kearney, Mr. Gardner successfully grew businesses, leading and executing on a variety of revitalization, repositioning and re-branding strategies and commercial excellence initiatives. He has demonstrated strength in making highly strategic decisions, developing cross-industry partnerships, disrupting the status quo, leading change, and launching highly successful, insight-driven products and services. Most recently, he was elected to serve on the board of directors at Lodge Cast Iron, an iconic and leading manufacturer of cast iron products.

Observes Mr. Gardner, "A.T. Kearney has embraced the increasing pace and level of change that our clients are facing, leading to a reinvention of the art and science of consulting, and to highly customized solutions for clients. As I have experienced, no two situations are alike and no two companies are facing the same challenges. I'm excited to join a team that has the pulse of the market and is driving tremendous results for clients."

