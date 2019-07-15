A.T. Kearney Announces Passing of Former Managing Partner Fred G. Steingraber

CHICAGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Respected former A.T. Kearney Managing Partner Fred G. Steingraber passed away on July 4, 2019, just three days shy of his 81st birthday.

The firm extends its sincerest condolences to his family and expresses its enduring gratitude for his decades of leadership and inspiration.

"Fred truly exemplified A.T. Kearney's values and will be missed," said Alex Liu, the firm's current global managing partner and chairman. "His legacy and passion for growth will endure. I fondly remember meeting Fred, when both he and the firm were a true force of nature in the industry, pioneering those many traditions and successes that we seek to expand today."

Over nearly four decades at the firm, Steingraber rose through the ranks to become A.T. Kearney's chief executive officer from 1983 until 2001, a period that coincided with some of the firm's greatest growth: a revenue increase from $30 million to $1.5 billion, turning the firm into one of the management consulting industry's largest companies; and a geographical footprint that increased from 15 offices to 68 globally, covering 40 countries.

Steingraber was born in Minneapolis and grew up in the Chicago suburbs. He received his undergraduate degree from Indiana University served in the military as U.S. Army Officer, First Lieutenant. After completing his MBA at the University of Chicago Graduate School of Business he joined A.T. Kearney's Chicago office.

Steingraber led the firm's German unit for five years and became head of A.T. Kearney Europe and the Middle East in the mid-1970s. Returning to the United States, he became vice president of the North America Western Region and North American operations, and chief operating officer.

Steingraber was extremely passionate about giving back to the business and academic community. He served on dozens of boards for both corporations and nonprofit organizations and was very active with Indiana University, Indiana University Foundation, and University of Chicago Booth School of Business. Steingraber was a philanthropist and advisor to both institutions. Indeed, he led the establishment of the Fred G. Steingraber/A.T. Kearney endowment at Chicago Booth. In retirement, he was elected President and Chairman of the Board of Trustees for the Village of Kenilworth in Illinois, where he served for four years.

Since 2002, Steingraber served as Chairman of Board Advisors L.L.C. and Chairman Emeritus at A.T. Kearney. More information on Steingraber's legacy may be found here.

Steingraber is survived by his wife, Veronika, their two children Karla (Derick) and Fred, Jr. (Mary), and three grandchildren Sebastian, Astrid, and Abigail.

A private family memorial service will be held in the fall. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to Maine Community Youth Assistance Foundation or the Greater Chicago Food Depository.

