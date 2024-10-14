At Large US Companies, Female CEOs Earn More Than Male CEOs

Despite Outearning Men, Women CEOs Remain Rare

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Women CEOs at large US public companies outearned their male counterparts in 2024. The median compensation for female CEOs in the S&P 500 was $16.4 million, while their male counterparts earned $15.6 million.

Despite higher compensation, the new report by The Conference Board, ESGAUGE, and FW Cook notes that women continue to hold few CEO positions in corporate America—just 7.9% in the S&P 500. That marks a small uptick from their representation in 2020, when they held 6.4% of CEO positions.

Additional findings include:

Gender Pay and Representation

Female CEOs outearn male counterparts at the median but are underrepresented overall:

Russell 3000: Female CEOs earned $6.7 million at the median, compared with $6.1 million for their male counterparts. Women constitute 6.9% of Russell 3000 CEOs.

Total CEO Compensation

CEO pay rebounded strongly, particularly in larger companies:

S&P 500: Median total CEO compensation increased to $15.5 million , up from $14.4 million in 2023.

, up from in 2023. Russell 3000: Compensation increased to $6.1 million , up from $5.8 million .

3000: Compensation increased to , up from . Driving the rebound: "The rebound in CEO compensation, particularly in equity-based pay, reflects the economy's resilience and positive shareholder returns in 2023 and early 2024," said Dana Etra , coauthor of the report and Managing Director at FW Cook.

Incentive pay is driving the rise in total compensation:

S&P 500: Performance-related stock awards increased by 7.5%, compared to 2023.

Russell 3000: These stock awards increased by 9.1%, compared to 2023.

3000: These stock awards increased by 9.1%, compared to 2023. Long-term goals take precedence: "Increases in stock awards significantly outpace those of non-equity incentive plans, potentially overemphasizing long-term equity growth at the expense of short-term corporate goals. Compensation committees should continue to strive for the right balance between the two," said Matteo Tonello , coauthor of the report and Head of TCB Benchmarking and Analytics at The Conference Board.

Equity-Based Compensation

Stock options have been losing ground but remain used by a large share of US public companies:

S&P 500: 40% of CEOs have stock options included in their compensation plans. They account for 9.8% of total CEO compensation, down from 18.3% in 2011.

Russell 3000: Less than 25% of CEOs have stock options included in their compensation plans. They account for 10.4% of total CEO compensation, down from 16% in 2011.

3000: Less than 25% of CEOs have stock options included in their compensation plans. Companies should keep in mind: "If deployed correctly, stock options can contribute to aligning pay with long-term strategic goals and remain an effective tool in compensation design—for example, to promote increased firm productivity," said Paul Hodgson , coauthor of the report and Senior Advisor to ESGAUGE.

Perks and Other Compensation

The value of CEO perks has risen substantially, particularly in larger companies:

S&P 500: The median value of perquisites reached $237,000 in 2024, increasing over 60% since 2011.

in 2024, increasing over 60% since 2011. Russell 3000: Value of perquisites reached $50,000 , ticking up slightly compared to 2011 ($48,000) .

3000: Value of perquisites reached , ticking up slightly compared to 2011 . Potential scrutiny on the horizon: "The rise in perquisites may attract increased scrutiny from stakeholders. This calls for increased transparency to maintain stakeholder trust," said Umesh Tiwari , Executive Director of ESGAUGE.

Note: Report findings are based on proxy statements by Russell 3000 and S&P 500 companies between January 1 – June 30, 2024. A historical comparison dating back as far as 2011 is also provided.

