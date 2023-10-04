AT LAX, HISTORIC MILESTONE ACHIEVED THROUGH POST-SECURITY CONNECTIONS THAT ALLOW TRAVELERS TO JOURNEY BETWEEN ALL TERMINALS

Airside Link Between Terminals is One of Many Updates Making LAX Efficient, Dependable and User-Friendly

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- When Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)'s Terminal 3 and Tom Bradley International Terminal connector recently opened, ticketed passengers and airport employees began enjoying unimpeded pedestrian access across LAX's terminals post-security. The new path of travel equals approximately 2-miles from Terminal 1 to Terminal 8, allowing airport guests to conveniently journey to connecting flights and an abundant collection of offerings including food and beverage vendors, shopping and entertainment experiences, lounges, children's play areas and pet relief stations, among others. This transformational moment represents the first time in the airport's almost century-long history that unrestricted terminal-to-terminal access has been available to users. The airside connectivity made possible through this recent modernization at LAX will be bolstered further when the Automated People Mover and its corresponding pedestrian bridges open in 2024. 

LAX passengers and employees journey between terminals post-security. Courtesy Los Angeles World Airports.
"While we modernize LAX to greatly elevate our guests' experiences, we are also advancing economic opportunities for the airport's neighbors and the greater Southern California region," said BOAC President Karim Webb "The projects that now allow passengers to go between terminals post-security also provided jobs for over 7,000 local workers, equaling over half a billion dollars in wages for these individuals. The roughly 2-mile end-to-end connection from Terminal 1 to Terminal 8 will continue to foster career pathways for our local community by supporting the expansion of operations and concessions roles."

"The positive impacts of LAX's transformation are starting to materialize at the airport. With this latest milestone, passengers can journey from T1 to T8 post-security without the need for buses," said Justin Erbacci, Chief Executive Officer, LAWA. "This is just one vital update in a collection of many that are making travel at LAX efficient, dependable and user-friendly."

The new post-security connection is just one of many initiatives advancing LAX's future-focused modernization. Interested parties can learn more about LAX's transformation and subscribe for updates at bit.ly/LAX-Transformation.

About Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)
LAX, the sixth-busiest airport in the world serving nearly 66 million guests in 2022, is owned and operated by Los Angeles World Airports (LAWA), a proprietary, revenue-generating department of the City of Los Angeles that also governs Van Nuys Airport (VNY). As the international gateway to the Southern California region, LAX and its partners are dedicated to meeting global airport standards for customer satisfaction, safety, regional economic leadership, organizational performance and sustainability.  

To better serve the millions of domestic and international guests that travel through LAX each year, the airport is undergoing a multi-billion-dollar capital improvement program to modernize its entire campus. Initiatives underway include an Automated People Mover, a Consolidated Rental Car Facility and two projects that will each add over one million square feet to the airport's existing property: Terminal 9 and Concourse 0. For more information about LAX, its transformation and its environmental, social and local workforce commitments, please visit flylax.com. Follow LAX on X (formally Twitter), Instagram, LinkedInFacebook and YouTube.

As a covered entity under Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Los Angeles does not discriminate on the basis of disability and, upon request, will provide reasonable accommodation to ensure equal access to its programs, services, and activities. Alternative formats in large print, braille, audio, and other forms (if possible) will be provided upon request.

