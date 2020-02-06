At NADA '20, Rapid Recon Launches Live Locate Availability for Vehicles and Keys

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Rapid Recon, the creator of time-to-line (T2L) reconditioning solutions for used car departments, will announce at NADA'20 Live Locate, an advanced Bluetooth technology for locating vehicles and their keys wherever parked, offering a much needed and more reliable alternative to expensive ODB2 GPS devices.

"Where are my cars and where are their keys!" is a constant question and annoyance on the minds of new and used car sales, service and vendors.

When vehicles and keys can't be located promptly, sales opportunities are missed, service-related customer goodwill erodes, and reconditioning speed slows. These delays reduce inventory turn and drive-up holding costs, eroding margins and customer satisfaction.

Live Locate solves these costly problems by giving auto dealers using Rapid Recon T2L dealership software still more control over their inventory, whether parked outside, inside or in multi-story facilities and showrooms.

"We have a new track and locate solution within Rapid Recon, already installed in dozens of dealerships, including Longo Toyota and Penske BMW," said Dennis McGinn, Rapid Recon founder and chief executive officer.

Unlike GPS-based solutions, which are notorious for their ineffectiveness tracking in indoor and multi-level structures, Rapid Recon Live Locate is accurate and excels in indoor environments. Live Locate is less expensive than OBD2 devices, and unlike them, Live Locate remains in place and active when technicians use service diagnostic scanners. Live Locate is also offered with a solar packaged option for remote lots.

For used car departments, sales staff can now locate cars and keys without having to chase down their used car manager, so the vehicle walkaround and test drive can go forward promptly. For fixed operations managers, Live Locate expedites the location of vehicles and keys for service advisors, technicians or vendors.

With Live Locate running within Rapid Recon T2L software, the staff is alerted when excessive dwell or idle time indicates a vehicle many have been forgotten or is missing.

Live Locate sends dealership managers exception reports each morning or on-demand, saving dealership staff time and money to keep track of cars and keys, reducing or eliminating the need for a lot-walk. Live Locate is easy to maintain and works within existing dealership infrastructures.

Learn more about Rapid Recon Live Locate at NADA '20, Booth 2693C, Central Hall. www.rapidrecon.com .

