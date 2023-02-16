AT RAZZOO'S CAJUN CAFE® YOU CAN BE THE LIFE OF THE MARDI FOR ONLY $5 STARTING FEB. 21

And, no need to flash for beads, because Razzoo's Instagram-worthy cocktails come dressed in them

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Razzoo's Cajun Cafe® , the spirited full-service restaurant that is unapologetically Cajun, is letting the good times roll for Mardi Gras season! As the biggest celebration of all year, Razzoo's wants guests to grab their krewe and enjoy some Mardi Gras specials. From Po' Boys to Rat Toes to the new Fanta Flasher to $5 Chomps, guests' bellies will be happy, and with no flashing necessary!

"Mardi Gras is our favorite holiday of the year! It's about joie de vivre and that includes enjoying our bold, flavorful Cajun food and drinks, and that's what we do best," said Jeff Powell , Razzoo's Chief Executive Officer. "Our Mardi Gras deals are sure to delight and put guests into a celebratory mood. Plus, they're priced just right for our guests' wallets!"

The Mardi Gras specials will be available February 21 through March 28 at all participating Razzoo's. All-day every Tuesday, guests can enjoy $5 Chomps, which includes the Canal Street Combo (normally $9.99), a basket of fried pickle chips, boudin balls, and Rat Toes served with Cajun buttermilk for dipping. Razzoo's amps up the party vibe with $5 Frozen Hurrycanes & Mardi Ritas, $3 Pints of Miller Lite &Bud Light and $4 Shots.

Mardi Gras wouldn't be complete without a few refreshing drinks, so Razzoo's is adding additional limited-time, Instagram-worthy cocktails to the menu. Sadly, flashing is highly discouraged at Razzoo's, so Razzoo's makes sure the Fanta Flasher and Electric Lemonade are always served with beads! The Fanta Flasher is made with DeKuyper Triple Sec, Peach Puree, Sauza Tequila, Margarita Mix and a can of Fanta. The Electric Lemonade comes in a mug and is made with Skyy Infusion Citrus Vodka, Blue Curacao, Citrus Sour, and topped with Sprite.

