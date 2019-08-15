At Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn, Five Firm Partners Selected to The Best Lawyers in America® for 2020

Chosen for the practice areas of personal injury and product liability, this represents the 12 th consecutive year that Attorney McGuinn has been chosen to Best Lawyers, and the 7 th consecutive year for Attorney Tietjen and Attorney Feder. Attorney Bashant has been recognized since 2019 and Attorney Rouda has been recognized since 1991.

Using their signature Purely Peer Review™ methodology, the Best Lawyers team only considers nominees who have a sterling reputation among their peers within the same geographical area and practice area. In addition, the Best Lawyers team applies a comprehensive feedback process and an eligibility check with local bar associations.

The entire team at Rouda Feder Tietjen & McGuinn congratulates Attorneys McGuinn, Tietjen, Bashant, Feder, and Rouda on this significant accomplishment, and wishes them continued success in providing litigation services of the highest quality.

