A.T. Still University to Utilize Aprima Medical Software for Osteopathic, Allied Health Professional Programs

"We are pleased to bring Aprima EHR technology to ATSU," said Elton Bordenave, Ph.D., M.Ed., director of the Center for Resilience in Aging and an associate professor in the department of audiology at ATSU. "Our students are taught the principles of evidence-based practice. This initiative will give ATSU students exposure to the kind of information technology they will use throughout their professional careers and that will aid them in the use of evidence-based care in their assessment and treatment of patients. At the same time, we will be able to communicate more effectively with the primary care practices that partner with us."

The Aprima EHR will be used to support the university's grant funded falls risk assessment and prevention program for older adults. Started in 2008, the falls prevention program has reached over 6,000 people and has 50 community partners, including major health systems and most local municipalities. Students from ATSU's physical therapy, occupational therapy, audiology, physician assistant, athletic training and osteopathic medicine programs will participate in the outreach effort. The Aprima EHR will aid in the documentation of participants completion of falls prevention activities and will also facilitate referrals and communication with physicians. In addition, ATSU plans to incorporate the Aprima EHR into inter-professional education activities and to support student learning of evidence-based-medicine principles.

"Aprima has established a loyal customer base among physicians in the Mesa, Arizona, area," said Michael Nissenbaum, president and CEO of Aprima Medical Software. "A.T. Still University, one of the leading osteopathic medical schools in the country, places a strong emphasis on evidence-based medicine and is a leading educator and care provider in its region. We look forward to working with the university to enhance its delivery of community-based healthcare."

About AT Still University

A.T. Still University of Health Sciences (ATSU) is a comprehensive health sciences university with six colleges offering more than 20 health professions programs. ATSU has campuses in Missouri and Arizona. Online programs are also available. The University offers graduate degrees in osteopathic medicine, athletic training, audiology, dentistry, occupational therapy, physical therapy, physician assistant studies, health administration, health education, health sciences, kinesiology, public health, and biomedical sciences. Established in 1892 by Andrew Taylor Still, DO, ATSU is home to the founding college of osteopathic medicine.

About Aprima Medical Software, Inc.

Aprima provides innovative electronic health record (EHR), practice management (PM), population health and revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions for medical practices and has been named the 2018 Best in KLAS Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM (1-10 physicians). Aprima serves physicians in primary care and more than 70 specialties with a fast, flexible design that adapts automatically to a physician's workflow and sets the benchmark for ease-of-use, speed and flexibility.

For two decades, the company has delivered quality solutions that have helped tens of thousands of users enhance patient care and satisfaction, as well as improve their practices' bottom lines. The Aprima EHR/PM solution sets the benchmark for ease-of-use, speed and flexibility, thanks to its single application, single database and customizable design that adapts automatically to individual physician workflows. Aprima has a proven track record of compliance with government initiatives, including the MACRA/MIPS program, has been awarded pre-validation status for NCQA PCMH recognition and won the Frost & Sullivan 2017 Award for Product Leadership. Based in Richardson, Texas, the company performs all development, support and implementation from within the U.S. To learn more about how Aprima can help your practice, please visit www.aprima.com, call us at 844 4APRIMA or email us at info@aprima.com.

