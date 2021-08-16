At SuperZoo 2021, WellPet Announces More Natural Pet Food Choices for Cats and Dogs of all Ages, Including New WHIMZEES® Natural Dental Chews Value Packs for Dogs

TEWKSBURY, Mass., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WellPet's portfolio of brands is expanding its natural product offerings to include new options for the youngest and oldest furry members of our families. As part of its continued growth in the premium pet nutrition category, WellPet, the largest North America-based independent branded natural pet food company today announced the expansion of its Wellness Complete Health, Wellness CORE Digestive Health and WHIMZEES product lines with several new food recipes for cats and dogs, and daily dog dental chew value packs. The new products will provide pet parents with more delicious choices at mealtime while continuing to offer natural, outcomes-based nutrition for pets of all life stages.

All new Wellness recipes are scientifically crafted with the optimal nutrients to meet the many unique needs of cats or dogs. From puppy or kitten to senior pets, all pets deserve nutritious healthy food that makes them happy, so they truly thrive. The new recipes provide a variety of options for dogs and cats across all life stages, lifestyles, breeds and flavor preferences:

NEW Wellness Complete Health Wet for Kittens: These recipes are scientifically crafted to meet the unique needs of kittens with high-quality protein to support healthy growth and DHA and taurine to support essential brain and eye development. Wellness Complete Health Kitten is available in chicken and a new whitefish & tuna recipe to give your new kitten high-quality nutrition right from the start.



These recipes are scientifically crafted to meet the unique needs of kittens with high-quality protein to support healthy growth and DHA and taurine to support essential brain and eye development. Wellness Complete Health Kitten is available in and a new recipe to give your new kitten high-quality nutrition right from the start. Wellness CORE Digestive Health Puppy & Age Advantage – Coming 2022: The new Wellness CORE Digestive Health line, crafted with probiotics, digestive enzymes, and a blend of prebiotic fibers to support digestive health, will be available for senior dogs and puppies in 2022. These products support healthy microbiome and immunity, promote lustrous coat and healthy skin, encourage vitality for optimal energy and most importantly, give dogs the foundation they need for a lifetime of wellbeing. So, every dog, at any age, can have a happy belly!



The new Wellness CORE Digestive Health line, crafted with probiotics, digestive enzymes, and a blend of prebiotic fibers to support digestive health, will be available for senior dogs and puppies in 2022. These products support healthy microbiome and immunity, promote lustrous coat and healthy skin, encourage vitality for optimal energy and most importantly, give dogs the foundation they need for a lifetime of wellbeing. So, every dog, at any age, can have a happy belly! Wellness CORE Digestive Health Plant-based Recipe with Eggs – Coming 2022 : This brand new Wellness CORE Digestive Health recipe is the first of its kind, complete & balanced meatless dog food recipe, available in 2022. With high quality, highly digestible protein sourced from plants and eggs, these products promote vitality and support the immune health of your dog, helping to build the foundation for whole body health.



: This brand new Wellness CORE Digestive Health recipe is the first of its kind, complete & balanced meatless dog food recipe, available in 2022. With high quality, highly digestible protein sourced from plants and eggs, these products promote vitality and support the immune health of your dog, helping to build the foundation for whole body health. NEW WHIMZEES Value Packs: The new WHIMZEES Value Packs include an assortment of WHIMZEES® brushzees®, stix and alligator shapes all in one package. The Value packs provide value and convenience for pet parents and bring variety to dogs' daily dental routines. 80% of adult dogs suffer from dental disease1 and no matter the fun shape, WHIMZEES natural daily dental chews are a convenient, effective, way to clean dogs' teeth, reduce plaque & tartar, and freshen breath.

"As we continue to grow in the premium pet nutrition category, we're proud to introduce even more ways to ensure that every pet—no matter the life stage, breed or dietary restriction—is supported with natural nutrition to set up a lifetime of wellbeing," said Chanda Leary-Coutu, Director of Consumer Experience at WellPet. "Our expansion of the Wellness and WHIMZEES brands gives pet parents even more ways to serve up outcome-based nutrition at mealtime with long-term benefits they'll be able to see first-hand in their pets."

These new recipes will be on display at SuperZoo August 17-19th in Las Vegas, Nev. at Booth 3831.

To learn more about the products or find an authorized retailer, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com or www.WHIMZEES.com.

About WellPet, LLC:

WellPet, the largest North America based independent branded premium natural pet food company is home to premium pet food brands Wellness®, WHIMZEES®, Old Mother Hubbard®, Eagle Pack®, Holistic Select®, and Sojos®. For more than 100 years, WellPet has delivered on the promise of doing whatever it takes to make the healthiest natural products for the pets that depend on us. Today, our team of animal lovers, nutritionists, and veterinarians at WellPet are committed to carrying forth our strong heritage, continuing to find new ways to bring innovation, nutritional excellence, and product quality to our family of natural brands, always putting pet health first. For more information, visit www.wellpet.com.

