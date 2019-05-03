At the 68th Annual BetterInvesting National Convention, May 16-19 in Chicago, Educators Share Their Wealth of Investing Knowledge With Main Street Investors

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning and experienced investors alike will learn how find and evaluate stocks, discover how to build up a portfolio to fund retirement and come away with dozens of stock ideas to study at the 68th annual BetterInvesting National Convention May 16-19 at the Chicago Marriott O'Hare Hotel.

The convention is the premiere education event of BetterInvesting, a nonprofit investment education association. The BetterInvesting Volunteer Advisory Board, comprising volunteers who are passionate about the association's mission, conducts the annual event. Dedicated volunteers provide education for dozens of sessions discussing stock analysis, paying for college and other personal finance topics, mutual funds, portfolio management and other critical issues for today's investor. In a special series of hands-on sessions, beginners can learn how to apply time-tested BetterInvesting principles and use the association's analysis tools in evaluating stocks.

"Our instructors have taken this year's theme, Share the Wealth, to heart," event chairman Deane Jaeger says. "They're eager to provide unbiased education to investors of all stripes and bring their message — that anyone can learn to apply common-sense principles to build wealth over the long term — to Chicago."

In his keynote address "The Stock Market Between Now and Year-End," Ralph Acampora, the Godfather of Technical Analysis and instructor at the New York Institute of Finance, will share his wisdom on where the market is headed and how you can profit from it. Acampora's presentation is just one of the highlights of a free day of investment education on Saturday, May 18. The public is also invited to attend

sessions led by officials from the Securities and Exchange Commission and FINRA,

a portfolio review and stock ideas discussion with editors of the award-winning Investor Advisory Service newsletter, and

presentations from investor relations managers at Aflac, American States Water and Duke Energy.

New to the convention this year on Public Day is a free Financial Empowerment Seminar where individuals will learn the basics of managing their finances. Topics such as understanding credit, creating a budget, savings accounts and the simple steps to get out of debt will be addressed. You can register at the seminar's Eventbrite registration page (http://bit.ly/bincseminar) for the free Financial Empowerment Seminar.

Attendees on Saturday can also visit the Corporate Expo featuring company investor relations representatives.

To learn more about the convention and link to the registration site, go to the convention homepage at:

www.betterinvesting.org/biconvention

To register for the Free Public Day, go to the Eventbrite registration page (http://bit.ly/bincpublicday).

About BetterInvesting

BetterInvesting is a national nonprofit organization that has been empowering individual investors since 1951. Founded in Detroit, the association (formerly known as National Association of Investors Corporation) was borne of the conviction that anyone can become a successful long-term investor by following common-sense investing practices. BetterInvesting has helped more than 5 million people become better, more informed investors by providing webinars, in-person events, easy-to-use online tools for analyzing stocks, a monthly magazine and a community of volunteers and like-minded investors. For more information about BetterInvesting, visit its website at www.betterinvesting.org or call toll free (877) 275-6242.

