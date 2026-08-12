At the 75th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and Monterey Car Week, Karma Automotive's Next-Generation Hybrid EREV, the 2027 Karma Gyesera Grand Coupe, Joins the 2028 Amaris GT and 2029 Kaveya Super Coupe

2027 Karma Gyesera Grand Coupe Will Arrive at Dealerships in December with $139,995USD Base MSRP

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive shares the motoring world's anticipation and excitement for the 75th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and Monterey Car Week, which draws together the finest motorcars in existence to California's Monterey Peninsula and picturesque coastline. This spectacular setting is the ideal backdrop for Karma Automotive's new range of Hybrid EREVs – including the 2027 Karma Gyesera Grand Coupe and 2028 Karma Amaris GT – and the fully-electric 2029 Karma Kaveya Super Coupe, all of which will be making high-profile appearances throughout the week.

The MY2027 Karma Gyesera Grand Coupe arrives at Karma Automotive dealerships in December with a Base MSRP of $139,995USD. The new Gyesera will be shown at the 75th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance with a 1-of-1 "PB75" livery in homage to this milestone occasion.

The first of Karma's new-generation vehicles to arrive, the Gyesera Grand Coupe, will join its stablemates – the gorgeous Karma Amaris GT and the show-stopping Karma Kaveya Super Coupe – at "Luxury Rally Club Presents: The Santa Lucia Preserve Concours" in Carmel Valley on Thursday, August 13; and at "Exotics on Broadway" in Seaside on Saturday, August 15.

On Sunday, August 16, the Gyesera will be displayed on the Concept Lawn of the 75th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. During the Concours, Karma Automotive's invited guests will enjoy exclusive, private hospitality overlooking 18th Fairway of the Pebble Beach Links, witnessing every moment as the greatest motoring event in North America makes history once again.

MY2027 Karma Gyesera Grand Coupe

The Karma Gyesera Grand Coupe arrives at Karma dealerships in December with a base MSRP of $139,995USD. Constructed with a high-strength aluminum space frame and extensive use of carbon fiber reinforced composites across the vehicle's exterior, Gyesera packs a potent punch of razor-sharp design, luxurious refinement for four passengers and low-volume exclusivity for drivers seeking to jettison the ordinary. Featuring the latest evolution of Karma Automotive's Hybrid EREV powertrain (HRL15665), Gyesera delivers 566 horsepower and 546 lb/ft torque, accelerating the car from 0-60mph in just under 3.7 seconds. Starting August 12, the Karma Gyesera will be available to the public for online configuration and pre-specification at KarmaAutomotive.com

In homage to the 75th Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance and the historic Pebble Beach Road Races, Gyesera is specified for the Concept Lawn with a 1-of-1 "PB75" livery. The exterior is shown in Electrum Gold to highlight Karma's new signature color palette, "PB75" stripes in Stellar Red adorn the hood and lower front doors, with Champagne and Galaxy Black 22" Light Speed wheels, finished with red brake calipers. The interior is trimmed with Reserve Red and Black leather by Bridge of Weir, with Charcoal Alcantara and Platinum trim accents.

MY2028 Karma Amaris GT

The Amaris GT is the second of Karma's new-generation Hybrid EREV vehicles, taking its place alongside the Karma Gyesera. Amaris is the company's first production 2-door GT, and will feature a more powerful evolution of Karma Automotive's proven Hybrid EREV powertrain. Amaris is expected to arrive in Q4 2027, with pricing to be announced.

MY2029 Karma Kaveya Super Coupe

With butterfly doors, over 1,000 horsepower and styling evocative of a stealth jet, the Karma Kaveya Super Coupe is due in Q1 2028 and will be priced from approximately $400,000USD. Earlier this year, Karma Automotive announced its partnership with Factorial Energy to build the first solid-state battery program in the United States for passenger vehicles: as a result, Kaveya is expected to be the first passenger vehicle to offer this breakthrough technology. Factorial's FEST® solid-state battery technology enables higher performance through a high-energy electrolyte system designed to support extended driving range and enhanced overall vehicle efficiency compared to conventional lithium-ion batteries. These attributes make FEST® particularly well-suited for the performance and design requirements of the Karma Kaveya.

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive is America's only full-line ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer, and a pioneer of Hybrid EREV (Extended Range Electric) vehicles which it manufactures at its Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) in Moreno Valley, CA. Its Executive, Product Development, and Design headquarters are located in nearby Irvine, CA. The Karma portfolio embodies California's spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial boldness, reflected by the signature Comet Line which is the central hallmark of Karma's new design language. Sales of the 3rd Generation Karma Revero sport sedan, the world's first luxury Hybrid EREV plug-in, and its performance-tuned stablemate, Revero Invictus, are now underway in the USA and EU, offering luxury balanced with conscientiousness delivered without compromise. The Gyesera Grand Coupe, a Hybrid EREV four-seater, arrives at dealerships in December 2026; and the Amaris GT 2-Door Hybrid EREV arrives in Q4 2027. The Karma Kaveya Super Coupe, with over 1,000HP and butterfly-doors, will arrive in Q1 2028, to be followed by the Karma Ivara GT-UV: both EVs will incorporate SDVA (Software-Defined Vehicle Architecture) developed with leading technology partners. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com)

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SOURCE Karma Automotive