Karma Automotive Appoints Scott Durbin as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Finance veteran brings significant private and public company financing expertise in the midst of Company's growth trajectory

IRVINE, Calif., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive, America's one and only full-line ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer, today announced it has appointed Scott Durbin as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Durbin is a highly accomplished finance executive with over 25 years of experience spanning Wall Street investment banking, public company CFO leadership, and CEO roles in the life sciences and medical device sectors.

Scott Durbin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Karma Automotive

"Scott brings the blend of entrepreneurial and public markets experience that Karma needs for the next chapter in our company's journey," said Marques McCammon, President and Chief Executive, Karma Automotive.

Durbin began his career at Lehman Brothers in the Healthcare and M&A investment banking groups, where he successfully executed nearly $4 billion in financings and strategic transactions, for a variety of life science clients. This deep grounding in capital markets strategy, deal structuring, and institutional investor relations distinguishes Scott as a uniquely qualified finance leader.

Most recently, Durbin served for over 10 years as CFO and subsequently CEO of Viveve, where he raised over $250M in public and private equity, built institutional investor visibility, and guided the company through multiple stages of its private and public lifecycle. He has also served as CFO of Vericel Corporation and as CFO and COO of Prescient Medical. He received a master's degree with Honors from Yale University and a bachelor of science from the University of Michigan.

"Throughout my career, I've sought to join companies with strong leadership and products, and untapped marketplace potential where I can be instrumental to strong growth," says Durbin. "The design, technology, and driving experience offered by Karma Automotive is second to none, and I'm excited to join the team and help write its next chapter together."

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive is America's only full-line ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer, and a pioneer of Hybrid EREV (Extended Range Electric) vehicles which it manufactures at its Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) in Moreno Valley, CA. Its Executive, Product Development, and Design headquarters are located in nearby Irvine, CA. The Karma portfolio embodies California's spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial boldness, reflected by the signature Comet Line which is the central hallmark of Karma's new design language. Sales of the 3rd Generation Karma Revero sport sedan, the world's first luxury Hybrid EREV plug-in, and its performance-tuned stablemate, Revero Invictus, are now underway in the USA and EU, offering luxury balanced with conscientiousness delivered without compromise. The Gyesera Grande Coupé, a Hybrid EREV four-seater, is due in Q4 2026; and the Amaris GT Coupé Hybrid EREV arrives in Q4 2027. The Karma Kaveya super-coupe, with over 1,000HP and butterfly-doors, will arrive in 2028, as will the Karma Ivara GT-UV: both EVs will incorporate SDVA (Software-Defined Vehicle Architecture) developed with leading technology partners. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com).

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SOURCE Karma Automotive