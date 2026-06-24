Karma Automotive and Line Mobility Announce Strategic Partnership to Build a New Vision for Urban Transit

Collaboration deploys premium automotive engineering, manufacturing and software defined architectures to enable next-generation mass transit systems

IRVINE, Calif., June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Karma Automotive, America's only full-line ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer, and Line Mobility, a mobility innovator pioneering elevated, on-demand transportation networks, today announced a strategic partnership to advance the future of urban transit. Through this collaboration, Karma Automotive extends its deep resources in technology, premium performance, and software including AI-defined mobility to Line Mobility's revolutionary transit platform.

Line Mobility's revolutionary on-demand autonomous transit vehicle platform utilizes a patented, rapidly deployable, elevated "guideway" network to move passengers from point-to-point faster and more safely than robotaxis or conventional transit systems. The company's unique solution removes the complexity of open operating environments that pose the highest threat to safe autonomous vehicle deployment; and also mitigates the high infrastructure cost of surface level and subterranean transit systems through the use of prefabricated overhead guideways. The result is higher-speed transit that operates above street level, reducing urban congestion and improving quality of life in cities across North America, and beyond. Utilizing Karma Automotive's performance and software-defined architecture and its operational foundation which is supported by more than a decade of development and production, Line Mobility is able to deploy its solutions using the latest in zero-emission vehicle technology. This zero-emissions approach improves air quality and reduces the environmental footprint of cities, college campuses, airports and more.

This partnership is the second validation point in Karma Automotive's broader technology strategy of leveraging its leadership in the premium mobility sector to catalyze a new frontier of technologies for the greater good; the company's recently- announced partnership with Factorial Energy to advance the production application of solid-state and semi-solid-state battery technology is the first.

Karma Automotive will provide Line Mobility with engineering services including battery technology and electric motors; manufacturing capabilities; and design services encompassing product ideation and passenger experience. Karma offers deep experience as an ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer and pioneer of Hybrid EREV (Extended-Range Electric Vehicle) technology, and champion of next-generation BEV technologies including solid-state and semi-solid-state batteries. Further, Karma's fastidious attention to craftsmanship is demonstrated by its trailblazing Karma Revero sport sedan and upcoming Karma Gyesera Grand Coupe.

"At Karma Automotive we believe our role is to be a light to the future of the mobility ecosystem," says Marques McCammon, President and Chief Executive, Karma Automotive. "We seek to use our elevated product and market position to not only celebrate the success of our core clients, but also to pilot the technologies that will elevate society as a whole. We're proud to bring Karma Automotive's capabilities to this partnership with Line Mobility, which has the potential to safely and robustly transform how people and goods of every market segment move across our cities and beyond."

"Line Mobility is building a new category of public transportation: automated, electric, space-efficient, and designed to be deployed far faster and at dramatically lower cost than conventional systems," says Heri Diarte, Chief Executive Officer, Line Mobility. "Partnering with Karma Automotive gives us access to world-class capabilities as we move from breakthrough system architecture to deployable mobility infrastructure."

About Karma Automotive

Karma Automotive is America's only full-line ultra-luxury vehicle manufacturer, and a pioneer of Hybrid EREV (Extended Range Electric) vehicles which it manufactures at its Karma Innovation and Customization Center (KICC) in Moreno Valley, CA. Its Executive, Product Development, and Design headquarters are located in nearby Irvine, CA. The Karma portfolio embodies California's spirit of innovation and entrepreneurial boldness, reflected by the signature Comet Line which is the central hallmark of Karma's new design language. Sales of the 3rd Generation Karma Revero sport sedan, the world's first luxury Hybrid EREV plug-in, and its performance-tuned stablemate, Revero Invictus, are now underway in the USA and EU, offering luxury balanced with conscientiousness delivered without compromise. The Gyesera Grande Coupé, a Hybrid EREV four-seater, is due in Q4 2026; and the Amaris GT Coupé Hybrid EREV arrives in Q4 2027. The Karma Kaveya super-coupe, with over 1,000HP and butterfly-doors, will arrive in 2028, as will the Karma Ivara GT-UV: both EVs will incorporate SDVA (Software-Defined Vehicle Architecture) developed with leading technology partners. For more information, visit www.karmaautomotive.com)

About Line Mobility

Line Mobility is an urban transit innovator focused on building fast, safe, and zero-emissions mass transportation systems. Its on-demand, elevated networks are designed to move people nonstop above traffic, reducing congestion and transforming how cities connect. With a mission to elevate mobility and improve quality of life, Line Mobility has a test track in Southern California and offices in Moreno Valley, where its team works side-by-side with Karma Automotive's product designers and engineers. For more information, visit linemobility.com

Media Contacts

Joe Richardson, Beautiful Noise PR (for Karma Automotive)

Phone: (917) 716-6617

Email: [email protected]

Stephanie Shore, Head of Marketing, Line Mobility

Phone: (617) 256-0157

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Karma Automotive