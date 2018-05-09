At The Age Of 81, Pioneering Virologist Dr. Robert Gallo To Lead Largest Study Ever On Impact Of HIV Programs

The work is funded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) through the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), in collaboration with the Government of Nigeria and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria.

"With this new grant, IHV has been awarded close to $1 billion total in PEPFAR funds, a milestone that coincides with PEPFAR's 15-year anniversary," said Robert C. Gallo, MD, the Homer & Martha Gudelsy Distinguished Professor in Medicine who, just turned 81 and is still active in leading all aspects of the Institute's work. "We commend President George W. Bush, who signed PEPFAR into law, on this historical global health initiative."

Dr. Gallo's longstanding colleague and Institute co-founder Robert Redfield, MD, was recently named director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Gallo first rose to fame in 1984 when he made the co-discovery that HIV causes AIDS. He later developed the HIV blood test, which is still considered the most reliable test. Since then, Gallo continues to work to advance research and currently oversees a promising HIV vaccine trial in humans. Gallo is also co-founder and Scientific Director of the Global Virus Network (GVN). To learn more about his life's work visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mfHv2gH8P_E.

About the Institute of Human Virology

Formed in 1996 as a partnership between the State of Maryland, the City of Baltimore, the University System of Maryland and the University of Maryland Medical System, IHV is an institute of the University of Maryland School of Medicine and is home to some of the most globally-recognized and world-renowned experts in all of virology.

