At the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 Annual Meeting, the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy in Collaboration with Hewlett, The Lemelson, and MacArthur Foundations, Launches Indigenous Power & Light Fund for Energy Sovereignty

The $100 million Indigenous Power & Light Fund for Energy Sovereignty will provide vital gap funding to unlock billions available to tribes from the largest federal investment in clean energy in U.S. history.

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy, in collaboration with the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation, William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, The Lemelson Foundation, and other leading philanthropies, today launched the Indigenous Power & Light Fund for Energy Sovereignty at the Clinton Global Initiative 2024 Annual Meeting, where the Fund is being featured by the Clinton Foundation as a Commitment to Action.

Focused on expediting the advancement of tribal clean energy initiatives, this catalytic pooled fund aims to fast-track tribal clean energy projects by financing upfront costs not typically addressed by federal funding.

With an initial goal of $100 million, this revolving fund has the potential to unlock billions in federal funding, helping Native American tribes and Alaska Native communities overcome the significant financial barriers that currently hinder the implementation of clean energy projects.

"We are immensely grateful to Clinton Global Initiative and our philanthropic partners who believe in this fund's potential to drive transformative change within tribal communities across the country," said Chéri Smith, President & CEO of the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy. "By prioritizing tribal ownership and control, the Fund ensures that the benefits of clean energy projects go directly to tribal communities, strengthening economies, self-determination, and true sovereignty. Most importantly, these projects inspire hope in tribal communities, where hope is often scarce."

More than a third of the funding has been pledged, and the Fund is on track to reach its initial goal of $100M by the end of 2025.

"We are honored to be a founding collaborator for the Indigenous Power and Light Fund. The Fund will support tribes as they work to take control of their energy futures and create impactful opportunities for economic development, energy sovereignty, and to be leaders in the transition to a clean energy economy," said Carrie Doyle, Environment program officer at the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation. "The Fund will stand as a beacon of hope and a vital source of support for Native communities as they follow their own paths to a clean energy future."

"The Indigenous Power & Light Fund embodies a bold commitment to address longstanding energy injustices that have marginalized tribal communities for over a century," said Joel Clement, Senior Program Officer of The Lemelson Foundation. "With the leadership of the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy, these catalytic funds have the potential to solve Tribal energy poverty and level the playing field for Native American tribes and Alaska Native communities seeking to thrive and lead the way on climate action in the 21st century."

"The Indigenous Power & Light Fund represents a pivotal moment in the journey towards a just transition and true sovereignty for Native American and Alaska Native tribes and villages," said Kate Barnes, Senior Program Officer for Climate Solutions at the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation. "We are proud to support the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy, a steadfast ally to tribal communities and an organization uniquely qualified to administer the Fund with its Native-led team of technical, policy, education, and workforce experts."

About the Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy

The Alliance for Tribal Clean Energy is an Indigenous-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting Native American tribes in their self-determined transition to clean energy. Through no-cost technical and financial assistance, policy advocacy, education, and workforce development support, and impactful convening and events, the Alliance supports tribes in advancing economic development, combating climate change, and strengthening sovereignty with the regenerative power of clean energy.

The critical work of the Alliance is fully supported by philanthropy, including the MacArthur Foundation, Hewlett Foundation, Blank Foundation, Invest in Our Future Fund, The Lemelson Foundation, Energy Foundation, and other major philanthropies, family offices, and individual donors. For more information, visit www.tribalcleanenergy.org.

About the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)

Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative is a community of doers representing a broad cross section of society and dedicated to the idea that we can accomplish more together than we can apart. Through CGI's unique model, more than 10,000 organizations have launched more than 4,000 Commitments to Action — new, specific, and measurable projects and programs – that are making a difference in the lives of more than 500 million people in 180 countries.

About the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation

The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation supports creative people, effective institutions, and influential networks building a more just, verdant, and peaceful world. MacArthur is placing a few big bets that truly significant progress is possible on some of the world's most pressing social challenges, including advancing global climate solutions, decreasing nuclear risk, promoting local justice reform in the U.S., and reducing corruption in Africa's most populous country, Nigeria. In addition to the MacArthur Fellows Program and the global 100&Change competition, the Foundation continues its historic commitments to the role of journalism in a responsive democracy as well as the vitality of our headquarters city, Chicago.

About the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation

The William and Flora Hewlett The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation invests in creative thinkers and problem solvers working to ensure that people, communities, and the planet can flourish. Together with our partners, we are harnessing society's collective capacity to solve our toughest problems — from the existential threat of climate change to persistent and pervasive inequities to attacks on democracy itself. A nonpartisan philanthropy, the Hewlett Foundation has made grants in the U.S. and globally for nearly six decades based on an approach that emphasizes long-term support, collaboration, and trust. Learn more at www.hewlett.org.

About The Lemelson Foundation

The Lemelson Foundation harnesses the power of invention and innovation to accelerate climate action and improve lives around the world. Established by prolific U.S. inventor Jerome "Jerry" Lemelson and his wife Dorothy in the early 1990s, and guided today by the Lemelson family, the Foundation believes invention can solve many of the biggest economic, social, and environmental challenges of our time. A private philanthropy located in Portland, Oregon, and operating globally, The Lemelson Foundation has awarded over $300 million in grants and other investments to hundreds of organizations around the world. For more information, visit www.lemelson.org.

