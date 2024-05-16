At the Finish Line: A Successful 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo Comes to a Close

INDIANAPOLIS, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Engines were running hot in Indianapolis all week as the 2024 Sweets & Snacks Expo raced through town. As the premier event in the Americas for the confectionery and snack categories, the Sweets & Snacks Expo featured a packed show floor, one-of-a-kind networking opportunities, and world-class education sessions from industry thought leaders.

Fast Facts About the Show:

1,000 exhibitors – a show record!

300+ first-time exhibitors

16,000 attendees

250,000+ square feet of show floor

25+ countries represented

What they're saying: After 25 successful years in Chicago, Sweets & Snacks Expo set up shop in Indianapolis because it is the right city to meet the growing demands of the show and the community. The 2024 show marked the beginning of a new multi-year partnership with the City of Indianapolis.

John Downs, president & CEO of the National Confectioners Association - which is the host organization for the Sweets & Snacks Expo - said:

"As the top innovation showcase in the confectionery and snack categories, the Sweets & Snacks Expo offers an opportunity for the community to come together to debut products, gain insights, and create meaningful connections. This year's show solidified that there is no better place to do so than right here in Indianapolis. You could feel a renewed energy on the show floor from manufacturers, retailers, brokers, and suppliers alike – and everyone is buzzing about our bright future."

Leonard Hoops, president and CEO of Visit Indy, said:

"The Sweets & Snacks Expo isn't just a sweet new addition to the world-class events that we host in Indy – it's also big business. Our partnership drove a positive economic impact of more than $12 million that benefits all corners of Central Indiana. Even though the show just ended, we're already looking forward to welcoming this exceptional event back to Indy in 2025 and beyond."

Show features & announcements: As a larger-than-life show, the Sweets & Snacks Expo has a hugely significant impact on the confectionery and snack communities – both on the show floor and beyond.

Coming to store shelves: The show kicked off with the Most Innovative New Product Awards, highlighting new branded consumer products evaluated by a panel of retailers from all channels of trade. Best in Show: Nerdy Nuts – Avalanche Peanut Butter Treat took home the top award for most innovative new product. Winning this award has historically served as a harbinger of future success for the brand and company.

The show kicked off with the Most Innovative New Product Awards, highlighting new branded consumer products evaluated by a panel of retailers from all channels of trade. Only-in-Indy experiences: A blockbuster Happy Hour event had attendees fired up for a preview of Caitlin Clark's new home base at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as they enjoyed food, drinks, games, and networking. Later in the week, the Sweets & Snacks community zoomed over to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to watch an Indy 500 practice session – a preview of Indy's next highly anticipated event!

A blockbuster Happy Hour event had attendees fired up for a preview of new home base at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as they enjoyed food, drinks, games, and networking. Later in the week, the Sweets & Snacks community zoomed over to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway to watch an Indy 500 practice session – a preview of Indy's next highly anticipated event! Giving back: The Sweets & Snacks Expo partnered with USO and Give Kids the World Village to donate products to servicemembers and children in need across the country.

Mark your calendars: The 2025 Sweets & Snacks Expo will return to the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis May 13 – 15, 2025, with a pre-show day on May 12. See you there!

About Sweets & Snacks Expo

The Sweets & Snacks Expo is the premier event for the confectionery and snack industries. Featuring new product launches, business-building solutions and merchandising innovations, this annual trade show brings together qualified candy and snack retail professionals and company representatives who showcase the latest in candy and snack products. The event is sponsored by the National Confectioners Association. Learn more at SweetsAndSnacks.com.

About the National Confectioners Association (NCA)

The National Confectioners Association is the leading trade organization for the $48 billion U.S. confectionery industry. NCA advocates for an environment that enables candy makers to thrive and works to ensure that chocolate, candy, gum and mints are celebrated for their contributions to culture, society, the economy and everyday moments of joy. The industry employs nearly 58,000 workers in more than 1,600 manufacturing facilities across all 50 states and supports an additional 635,000 jobs in related fields. The U.S. confectionery industry has made a commitment to increasing transparency, providing more portion guidance options and educating consumers about the role of confectionery in a happy, balanced lifestyle. Learn more at CandyUSA.com or follow NCA on Facebook, X and Instagram.

Media Contact:

