At the Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome Foundation's Meeting of the Minds, Bringing Patient Families and Scientists Together is the Secret Sauce to Advancing Patient Prioritized Research

BALTIMORE, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On September 14-16, 2023, the LGS Foundation will bring together over 150 researchers, healthcare providers, clinical trialists, scientists, advocacy groups, caregivers, and industry partners for the second LGS Foundation Meeting of the Minds: Advancing Clinical Research. The event is being hosted by Dr. Peter Crino and the University of Maryland, School of Medicine. Click here to learn more.

During this three-day hybrid conference, scientific and family experts from around the world will discuss methods to measure seizure and non-seizure outcomes (communications, behavior, sleep, and other key areas) in LGS clinical trials and other research studies. The goal of this important meeting is for patient families and researchers to work together to identify and prioritize gaps in LGS research. Learnings from this meeting will help guide the LGS Foundation's funding strategy in 2024 and beyond.

Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) is a rare, severe, life-threatening, epilepsy syndrome that develops in children and leads to frequent seizures, cognitive decline, and lifelong disability. There are no cures for LGS, and the LGS Foundation is the only global organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and families impacted by LGS through advancing research, awareness, education, and family support.

"LGS has been treated the same way for more than 30 years," says Tracy Dixon-Salazar, PhD, Executive Director of the LGS Foundation and Mom to Savannah, who has been living with seizures and LGS for 28 years. "We give anti-seizure treatments alone or in combination with others, and we hope they work. Research shows that for the majority with LGS, this strategy fails, and we don't have a natural history study that learns from every patient. We believe that bringing families living with LGS together with scientists is the secret sauce to changing this strategy and advancing research in LGS."

Meeting presentations will be recorded and made available after the conference. For more information, visit the LGS Foundation's website.

About the LGS Foundation
The Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome (LGS) Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals impacted by LGS. It educates the public about LGS, supports families living with the condition, and drives research to find the cures.

