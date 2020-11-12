At Used Car Week 2020, Rapid Recon's Curtis Sampson to Discuss 'Game Film' Analysis for Improving Reconditioning Department Performance Gains

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At next week's series of virtual on-demand workshops at Used Car Week's Pre-Owned Con, Curtis Sampson, New Business Manager for Rapid Recon, will show dealers how to apply sports "Game Film" analysis techniques to used car reconditioning.

His on-demand workshop, Film Time: the Best ROI You Can Make, will explore how to use game film concepts for improving used car reconditioning's crucial success metrics -- time to line, average days in recon, and speed to sale so dealers can sell more cars faster.

Sampson's workshop is available as early as Monday, November 16, for registered event attendees.

This workshop helps improve reconditioning efficiencies for any reconditioning operation, regardless of dealership size, brand or used car volume. Independent used car operators will also find this workshop profitable.

Sampson has been a dealer principal, general manager, general sales manager, finance manager, and used vehicle director. He joined Rapid Recon in 2019.

To review this pre-owned workshop's learning objectives, visit Used Car Week Pre-Owned Con.

The Next Rapid Recon serves over 20,000 monthly users across more than 2,000 dealerships. Rapid Recon experts such as Sampson shared essential performance metrics and best practices with dealers to help them achieve continuous reconditioning time to line and speed to sale improvement.

