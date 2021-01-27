At Virtual NADA '21, Step into 3D Rapid Recon from Wherever You Are

This advanced experience offers auto dealers and their management teams nearly unlimited access to rich, interactive content to showcase the industry's No. 1 reconditioning workflow software and performance management services. Dealers using Rapid Recon workflow software to bring transparency, accountability, and more control to reconditioning get cars sale-ready faster to compete more successfully in today's new and used car marketplace.

To make dealers' time at Virtual NADA '21 even richer, Rapid Recon offers two easy-to-access virtual experiences:

A premier 3D exhibit accessible through the NADA '21 virtual experience, plus,

A seamlessly integrated yet distinctly different interactive and exclusively 3D Rapid Recon annex exhibit (starting February 9 ) open before and after regular NADA show hours and beyond.

The Rapid Recon 3D virtual experience offers visitors a wide range of interactions. These include a robust Learning Center, "live" consultations with Rapid Recon fine-tune performance teams, a What's New center, and real-time and schedule-later product demos to explain critical reconditioning performance indicators such as time to line and speed to sale. Live Chat stations posted throughout and a Social Lounge for messaging Rapid Recon founder and CEO Dennis McGinn enhance engagement.

Dealership general managers and their fixed and variable operation managers all benefit when Rapid Recon is used to drive inventory turn, increase labor hours and parts revenue. Only Rapid Recon equips the sales team with in-their-hand, on-the-go mobile inventory intelligence to help them build value in the deal from their first contact with the prospect. Over 20,000 monthly users across over 2,400 auto dealerships use Rapid Recon workflow software to be more efficient, responsive and competitive.

