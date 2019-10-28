At Your Service by Christwood Announces the "Innovations in Aging Extravaganza"

COVINGTON, La., Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- At Your Service, a new division of Christwood, the Northshore's premier retirement community, today announced the Innovations in Aging Extravaganza to officially launch a new endeavor to provide comprehensive in home wellness and home maintenance care for non-residents of Christwood who wish to stay at home and age in place surrounded by the people and things they love.

"According to AARP, over ten thousand people in the United States are turning sixty-five each and every day," said Scott J. Jones, Executive Director of At Your Service. "And ninety percent of those people want to remain at home as long as possible."

To address this market, At Your Service will offer residents ages fifty-five and over living in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes a unique combination of in home and on campus wellness care. Through At Your Service residents will now have access to in home personal assistants, companions, handyman services, and professional home maintenance such as electricians, plumbers and HVAC repair. Additionally, our on-campus services include an adult day stay respite program and access to an array of Christwood community-based activities. Seniors can now experience reliability, courtesy and fair pricing by professional service providers who are Christwood employees, fully vetted through thorough background checks and drug testing.

"It was important to me to offer a complete suite of services intended to make life easier for seniors in their own home and do it without contracts or memberships fees," continued Jones. "Our plan is to offer an extensive array of a' la carte services when and where our clients need them at a price they can afford."

Join us on November 8, 2019 at four o'clock in the afternoon for an informational and fun filled event featuring At Your Service and other exhibitors who cater to seniors. In addition to visiting with healthcare, wellness and insurance providers, Medicare specialist, legal and financial services, local pharmacies, and representatives from Christwood's own Health & Fitness Center and the Lotus Spa, enjoy a complimentary wine bar and hors d'oeuvres while you're treated to a special performance by the award winning musical theater and cabaret singer Alix Paige accompanied by Matt Lemmler on the piano. The event will be held in the Atrium Gallery on the Christwood campus at 100 Christwood Boulevard, Covington, LA 70433. Parking is at Christ Episcopal School where a shuttle service will be provided.

About At Your Service

At Your Service by Christwood offers a comprehensive collection of in home and on campus a' la carte wellness services, home maintenance, and socialization opportunities with no long-term commitments, contracts or membership fees to non Christwood residents fifty-five years of age and older living in St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes.

