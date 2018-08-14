ATA Announces Dan Horvath as New Vice President of Safety Policy

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trucking Associations announced that Dan Horvath will serve as the organization's next vice president of safety policy, representing ATA and its safety agenda before federal and state government regulators and various non-governmental organizations.

"Safety is and always will be our paramount priority at ATA. We take enormous pride in the strong safety culture we've created, which has been built over many years through hard work, relentless advocacy and sound public policy," said Chris Spear, president and CEO of ATA. "We are thrilled that Dan, with his wealth of experience in safety management, will be filling this critical role for us as we chart our course forward."

As vice president of safety policy, Horvath will oversee the association's Safety Policy and Hazardous Material committees, which formulate the official safety policy agenda on behalf ATA's broader membership.

Horvath's new promotion, effective September 26, follows his hiring earlier this year as director of safety. Prior to joining ATA, he was director of compliance and safety at TransForce Inc., a safety compliance consultancy and national provider of workforce solutions for commercial transportation. Horvath, a CDL holder, is also a 2017 graduate of LEAD ATA, a program created by ATA to engage younger generations through careers in trucking advocacy.

"These are exciting times for the industry. The convergence of new technologies with effective safety policy puts us in a strong position to dramatically enhance the practice of safety on our nation's roadways," said Horvath. "I'm proud to assume this role for ATA as it solidifies its position as the industry's leading voice for safety advocacy."

Dan will succeed Mike Cammisa, vice president of safety policy, connectivity and technology. Cammisa will remain in an advisory role to ATA as he pursues a new career opportunity consulting in the automated vehicle technology space.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

http://www.trucking.org

