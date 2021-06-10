ATA Announces Formation of Climate and Clean Energy Advisory Committee

ARLINGTON, Va., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Trucking Associations has announced the formation of a new Climate and Clean Energy Advisory Committee to help shape the association's policies and actions on a number of key environmental issues.

"The trucking industry has a strong, positive record on addressing climate change – from our broad support for programs like SmartWay to our backing of historic and first-ever greenhouse gas standards for new trucks - ATA has been a leader in making sure our industry is at the table and delivering results on these issues," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "Today, with even more attention being paid to issues impacting our climate and clean energy in Washington and in state capitals, we are creating an advisory committee to help guide our future direction and actions."

The newly formed CEAC will address a number of topics ranging from fuels, carbon pricing, and zero emission vehicle development that have the potential to have significant impacts on the trucking industry in the 21st Century. The committee will focus its work on four areas initially: research and development opportunities, infrastructure resiliency, zero emission vehicle fueling infrastructure and environmental justice, and will continue to advise ATA on its broad-based advocacy platform so the association can remain a leader on these critical issues.

"Good public policies should be based on sound data and strong analysis. It is the goal of this advisory committee to seek out that data so we can be at the table with policymakers at the state and federal levels as they tackle these complex issues regarding climate change and technology pathways," said ATA Energy and Environmental Affairs Counsel Glen Kedzie. "As we chart a course for the most dynamic shift ever in the types of equipment and fuels we use, we must do so in an orderly and least disruptive manner that takes into account the wide diversity of trucking operations."

ATA will soon announce members and leadership for this committee.

