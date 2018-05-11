ATA Announces Lytx as ATA Corporate Partner

ARLINGTON, Va., May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced the Lytx DriveCam safety program has once again been renewed as part of the ATA Business Solutions Featured Product program. Lytx has a longstanding relationship with ATA, and as such, this is the 7th consecutive year of Lytx's participation in the ATA Business Solutions Featured Product and ATA Corporate Partner programs.

"The trucking industry emphasizes safety in everything we do and we are always looking for ways to leverage technologies to improve safety outcomes," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "When we are able to observe both safe and unsafe driving decisions using in-cab technology like the Lytx DriveCam system, we can more effectively teach safety behaviors and maximize risk-avoidance among our industry's professional truck drivers."

Research has shown that video technologies and driver coaching have the power to transform fleets through improved safety, efficiency, and productivity. The Lytx DriveCam safety program is an industry leading video telematics solution for commercial and government vehicles, combining video-based coaching with predictive analytics to help clients find the root cause of risks in their fleets and take action before collisions happen. Adding Lytx's most recent offering, Lytx Video Services to the DriveCam program can help fleets tap into on-demand continual video, auxiliary cameras, and optional live stream of the road in order to help them evaluate compliance with company procedures, verify service, and discover opportunities to generate additional revenue.

"Our number one goal is to make sure our clients and their drivers arrive safely at their destinations, with cargo intact and ready to pick up that next load of essential goods," said Rob Abbott, Commercial Leader, Enterprise Trucking, Lytx. "As a safety-first organization, we know that ATA and its members share this vision, which is why we've had such a dynamic and longstanding relationship with them, one that we are proud to extend this year as an ATA Featured Product. Making America's roadways progressively safer each year is our mutual objective."

To learn more about the ATA Featured Product program visit www.atabusinesssolutions.com or call 866-821-3468.

At Lytx® we harness the power of video to transform fleets with improved safety, efficiency, productivity, and profitability. Our flagship service, the Lytx DriveCam® safety program, sets the standard for driver safety in the industries we serve. The Lytx Video ServicesSM program delivers a highly configurable user interface to provide fleet managers unparalleled visibility into their fleet operations, both in the moment and up to a week later. RAIR® compliance services helps DOT-regulated fleets comply with safety regulations, complementing the DriveCam® Program. Lytx ActiveVision® service helps fleets detect and address distracted and drowsy driving, both in real time and over time, and additional services offer virtually limitless solutions for fleets and field operations of any profile. We protect more than 3,000 commercial and government fleet clients worldwide who drive billions of miles each year. We enable our clients to realize significant ROI by lowering operating and insurance costs, while achieving greater efficiency and compliance. Most of all, we strive to help save lives – on our roads and in our communities, every day. Lytx is privately held and headquartered in San Diego. For more information, visit www.lytx.com, @lytx on Twitter, or our Facebook page or YouTube channel.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ata-announces-lytx-as-ata-corporate-partner-300647158.html

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

http://www.trucking.org

