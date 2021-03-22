ATA Announces Penske Truck Rental as Affinity Program Provider

ARLINGTON, Va., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Trucking Associations is proud to announce that Penske Truck Rental is now an ATA Affinity Program Provider. This gives ATA member companies, including members of ATA's Moving & Storage Conference, access to discounted fixed and mileage rates on Penske's van, truck and trailer rental services, available immediately. In addition, an additional 10% discount will apply on one-way truck rentals.

"Ensuring the profitability of our industry is a core part of our mission at ATA. Through this Affinity Program, we're able to leverage the size and scale of our membership to provide exclusive cost-saving opportunities that can't be found elsewhere in the marketplace," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "This program will offer real benefits to fleets of any size as they address their capacity and equipment needs."

Rick Slusser, Vice President - Rental, Penske Truck Leasing: "Our company greatly values our long-standing ATA membership and the association's commitment to our industry. We are very pleased to further our partnership with ATA members by supplying preferred pricing through the Affinity Program. We have a wide array of inventory available across the country."

With one of the newest and among the largest rental truck fleets, Penske Truck Rental provides businesses with semi-tractors (sleeper & day cabs) and trailers, straight trucks, flatbeds, refrigerated vans and more light-duty equipment. Penske rents the top brands of light-duty, medium-duty and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. Penske offers do-it-yourself movers, well-maintained rental trucks as well as moving equipment, packing supplies and accessories.

Penske also provides full-service truck leasing and used trucks for sale.

To take advantage of these great rates, ATA members can contact Penske via phone at 1-800-736-7531 or email, [email protected].

For more information on the ATA Affinity Program, visit www.trucking.org.

Penske Truck Leasing is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. A leading global transportation services provider, Penske Truck Leasing operates approximately 333,000 vehicles and serves customers from more than 1,100 locations in North America, South America, Europe, Australia and Asia. Product lines include full-service truck leasing, contract maintenance, commercial and consumer truck rentals, used truck sales, transportation and warehousing management and supply chain management solutions. Visit www.GoPenske.com to learn more.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter , Facebook , or at Trucking Moves America Forward .

