ATA Announces TMC's Fleet Data Management and Cybersecurity Conference

ARLINGTON, Va., April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced its Technology & Maintenance Council is hosting TMC's Fleet Data Management and Cybersecurity Conference, a new event to address best practices in fleet data management and cybersecurity. Attendees will learn how to extract more business value from the data that fleets collect to make cost reporting and operations more efficient. The Conference will have a special focus on leveraging the power of the Council's Vehicle Maintenance Reporting Standards as well as new breakdown maintenance benchmarking services available through a joint project with FleetNet America.

TMC's Fleet Data Management and Cybersecurity Conference registration is now open, and the event will be co-located with the National Accounting and Finance Council's Annual Conference. The two adjoining conferences will be held June 5-7 in Raleigh, North Carolina and will include two joint sessions.

Registration is now open for the NAFC conference, which will cover a number of areas critical to ensuring the business of trucking runs smoothly – from the impact of tax reform on fleets and risk management to emerging trends like blockchain and the latest developments in mergers and acquisitions. All NAFC participants will have the opportunity to earn up to nine Continuing Professional Education credits.

"It is an exciting time for the trucking industry as emerging technologies present new challenges and enormous opportunities," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "These two conferences will place attendees at the cutting edge of cyber tech and finance and equip them with the tools and knowledge needed to navigate and lead in a business environment that is constantly changing."

"NAFC is thrilled to host our first stand-alone conference in many years after being included for some time with ATA's Annual MCE Conference," said Jenny Wieroniey, NAFC's manager. "It could not come at a better time with all of the issues facing financial leadership in the trucking industry today."

TMC's inaugural Fleet Data Management and Cybersecurity Conference will bring together fleets, manufacturers, software providers, OEMs and more to address a wide range of prominent issues, including VMRS, software procurement and cybersecurity best practices.

"The worlds of trucking and technology are merging more than ever before," said Robert Braswell, executive director of TMC. "We are very excited about this new conference, which will deliver value to our members as they prepare and build cyber and data strategies."

For more information on ATA Events, visit http://www.trucking.org/Events.aspx.

About the American Trucking Associations

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ata-announces-tmcs-fleet-data-management-and-cybersecurity-conference-300627567.html

SOURCE American Trucking Associations

Related Links

http://www.trucking.org

