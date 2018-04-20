ATA Announces U.S. Legal Services' CDL and Family Defender Offerings Renewed as ATA Featured Products

ARLINGTON, Va., April 20, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Today, American Trucking Associations announced U.S. Legal Services' CDL Defender and Family Defender offerings are again renewed as ATA Featured Products.

"Motor carriers are always looking for an edge when recruiting and retaining highly-skilled truck drivers, technicians and staff, and we see more and more fleets turning to improved benefits packages as a way to compete," said ATA President and CEO Chris Spear. "That's where industry suppliers, like U.S. Legal Services, can help provide legal protections and other important services as part of employee benefits packages."

U.S. Legal Services is a designer, administrator and provider of voluntary legal benefits for employers to make available to their employees through their benefits packages. Over the last 20 years, trucking has become a niche market for U.S. Legal Services due to the increase in legal and regulatory requirements placed on trucking companies and their drivers. U.S. Legal Services helps companies and drivers stay profitable and operational by providing legal assistance for citations and CSA points.

"U.S. Legal Services is excited to continue our participation in the ATA Featured Product program this year focusing on assisting motor carriers with understanding the regulations from state to state and staying operational and compliant," said Anne-Marie Hulsey, U.S. Legal Services' director of business development. "As an allied member of ATA, it is our duty to support efforts that advance the industry we serve. It is through this program and professional responsibility that we are all successful."

U.S. Legal Services is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. The company and its leadership has a 42-year history of providing superior service to its members, employers, attorneys and agents across the country, as well as in the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico. U.S. Legal is a managed benefit, not a referral service, which means it pays virtually 100 percent of attorneys' fees for all covered services. U.S. Legal offers a comprehensive alternative to prepaid legal plans. For more information, visit www.uslegalservices.net.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight. Follow ATA on Twitter or on Facebook. Trucking Moves America Forward.

