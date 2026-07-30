ATA Backs Trump Administration's Push to Launch Veterans' Trucking Careers

Freedom Haulers will reduce red tape and help veterans transition to good-paying jobs in the supply chain

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, following the Trump Administration's announcement of Freedom Haulers, a federal cross-agency initiative to connect military veterans with career opportunities in trucking, American Trucking Associations President & CEO Chris Spear issued this statement:

"The American Trucking Associations has long supported initiatives to help more veterans launch rewarding, good-paying careers in the trucking industry. That's why we were proud to participate in the launch of Freedom Haulers at the White House.

"For generations, veterans have played a vital role in keeping America moving. The skills developed in military service—leadership, discipline, adaptability, teamwork, and a mission-focused mindset—are the same qualities that define successful trucking professionals. Freedom Haulers recognizes that connection and seeks to create a stronger bridge between military service and trucking careers.

"ATA welcomes this effort and stands ready to support its success. Across ATA's federation, motor carriers of every size actively recruit former service members and military spouses to serve as drivers, technicians, safety professionals, and other roles. Many companies have built specialized programs designed to help veterans translate their military experience into civilian careers, access training opportunities, and advance into leadership positions.

"Trucking moves the overwhelming majority of the nation's freight, connecting manufacturers, retailers, hospitals, farms, and communities. Veterans who join the industry continue serving a mission larger than themselves: helping to keep the American economy strong and the supply chain running."

At a White House event today announcing Freedom Haulers, Nathan Meisgeier, president and chief legal officer of Werner Enterprises, spoke about his company's commitment to military families.

"Werner is proud to offer educational support, tuition assistance, and resource groups to ensure veterans and spouses have the tools they need to thrive," said Meisgeier. "These efforts have resulted in approximately 15% of Werner's 14,000 associates being military-connected. That's triple the percentage of veterans in the overall workforce."

Freedom Haulers brings together federal agencies, employers, workforce development organizations, and veteran advocates to help more transitioning service members discover and access opportunities available to them in the trucking industry.

Under the Freedom Haulers program, veterans will:

Be eligible to receive expedited CDLs up to 24 months following their active-duty service, extending the previous waiver period that was capped at 12 months.

Be offered CDL training if they never drove a heavy-duty truck during their military service.

Have greater access to FMCSA's Even Exchange program, which allows qualified veterans to exchange a military license for a CDL.

American Trucking Associations is the largest national trade association for the trucking industry. Through a federation of 50 affiliated state trucking associations and industry-related conferences and councils, ATA is the voice of the industry America depends on most to move our nation's freight.

SOURCE American Trucking Associations